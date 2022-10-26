RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with Bright MLS, one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services serving over 110,000 real estate professionals from Pennsylvania to Virginia, to bring its best-in-class articles and need-to-know info to its subscribers’ via their workspace dashboard.

The Bright MLS news widget will deliver a daily selection of RISMedia content to its subscribers, including breaking news, industry updates as well as access to RISMedia’s Premier premium content channel that features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

As part of the partnership, all Bright MLS subscribers also have access to all RISMedia educational events, including the virtual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year and live CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.

RISMedia’s exclusive content is currently included free of charge as part of Bright MLS agent subscriptions. They simply log in to their Bright MLS account and look for the Insights from RISMedia widget to browse the latest news and insights from RISMedia.

“Homeownership is a part of the American dream, and despite the resources being directed at simplifying the real estate transaction, the majority of buyers and sellers need and appreciate the advice of a real estate professional to guide them through the process. As prices and inflation continue to rise and economic conditions are uncertain, real estate agents need to complement their local market expertise with comprehensive and forward-looking news and market insights. We are looking forward to delivering RIS’ thoughtful content to our subscribers through this news widget,” said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS CMO.

“Information is our currency and our goal is to consistently provide REALTORS® with this extremely valuable currency,” said RISMedia founder and CEO, John Featherston. “Our relationship with Bright MLS has been created to better serve the informational needs of their subscribers, enabling these professionals to be better equipped, helping them to succeed and better service their clients. Our objective business reports, daily news, economic updates, trends, updates, opinions and insights are all created by our award-winning editors and focused on helping to keep Bright MLS subscribers, tuned in and informed. RISMedia is steadfast in our mission to remain the most reliable independent source for real estate news and information and we are proud to have Bright MLS as a new partner.”

RISMedia also announced that through its partnership, Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant will be penning a monthly column in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine discussing the most important economic issues facing our changing real estate market, and will also be a keynote speaker at the company’s annual virtual new year kickoff event, “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year,” taking place on January 5 at 11 a.m.

For more information about RISMedia’s premium content channel and to sign up, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.