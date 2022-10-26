NAR has announced that due to unexpected circumstances it will be moving its 2023 NAR NXT annual event from Las Vegas to Anaheim, California.

NAR noted that although its contract with the Las Vegas hotel properties was signed in 2014, a Formula One Race was recently scheduled that will occur over the same period as NAR’s conference. This Formula One event draws an international crowd twice the size as the Super Bowl, NAR explained, adding that while the race will be held throughout the streets of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, 2023, numerous qualifying races and practice sessions will be scheduled in the city in the days preceding it, in effect, shutting down the area in the middle of the racetrack (where the Venetian hotel is located). NAR said these events would make access to other parts of the city time consuming and inefficient.

NAR said its Meetings & Events, and Legal teams acted swiftly and skillfully to secure an efficient, immediate transition of the event from Las Vegas to Anaheim.

“With the Formula One race confirmed, it quickly became clear the setting for next year’s conference would not have provided the best possible experience or environment for the tens of thousands of NAR members who attend this event annually,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR. “Options were extremely limited given the abbreviated time frame. But I’m grateful that our staff and leadership were able to act so skillfully to secure a transition from Las Vegas to Anaheim over the same dates as previously planned next November.”

NAR said that with the additional Formula One events happening at the same time, it would have been extremely challenging for its 20,000-plus attendees to access important venues used for our events, and projected that these complications would have made for a less-than-ideal meeting experience for both our members and its partners.

With a little over a year to find a location for a conference of NAR’s size, options were almost non-existent, NAR said. “Fortunately, our partners in Anaheim were able to accommodate our event on the exact dates we had planned to convene in Las Vegas,” Goldberg added.

Governance Meetings will still be held from November 12-17, 2023 , and NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience will occur on the previously scheduled dates of November 14-16 , in Anaheim, California.

For more information about NAR’s NXT The REALTOR® Experience, visit https://narnxt.realtor/.