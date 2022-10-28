Realty ONE Group has grown domestically and internationally during Q3 2022 despite challenges to the U.S. economy and abroad, the company has announced.

According to a release, during 2022, the company sold more than 66 franchises and opened 67 new locations. This increases the number of open Realty ONE Group offices by 22%, year to date.

The brand is now home to more than 18,000 real estate professionals, with 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, the release noted. The franchisor opened the doors in new international locations such as Spain, Costa Rica and Portugal. The brand also recently announced it will launch in Boliva, its ninth country or territory.

“While others are feeling defeated during troubling times, we’re doubling and tripling down on business coaching for our real estate professionals to navigate their careers and uncover opportunities for success,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Beyond our world-class, top-of-class and best-in-class offering, we’re building out a network of elite leaders and agents who wake up every day with the right mindset – to succeed no matter what.”

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review. The company also claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List.

