The residential real estate market continues to show signs of change with historic increases in federal interest rates. As seasoned agents know, when mortgages are more difficult to obtain, fewer homebuyers actively shop for their next homes and typically have lower budgets. How does a real estate agent keep the momentum high with fewer homebuyers looking for homes, more inventory, and steeper competition? It all comes down to differentiators. The real estate agents who succeed are the ones who adapt and thrive in a shifting market.

Make listings hot even in a cooling market

As conditions begin to favor buyers over sellers, it’s crucial for real estate agents to educate homeowners on these changes and on how to reset expectations accordingly. Real estate agents must also adopt new priorities and selling strategies to make listings more compelling.

Investing early in the process is more important than ever. Focus on adding value by addressing deferred maintenance issues and making strategic updates to your clients’ homes before listing.

Educate your client about home improvements

Pre-listing updates are essential for every home, even homes in great shape when you first view them. Look for small and large opportunities to make a return on home improvement investments. Regardless of their condition, most properties benefit from fresh paint on the interior walls. Refreshed flooring will add value to most properties, too. Of course, some homes need more extensive repairs and renovations. Don’t be apprehensive about pitching pre-listing home improvements and empowering your client to make the final decision.

Home improvements that homebuyers want

It all starts with digital curb appeal. Make an incredible first impression on the homebuyers in your market with listings that pop. Landscaping, staging, and photography create a cumulative effect that enhances a property’s digital curb appeal.

When it comes to specific home improvements, invest in the upgrades that matter most to people shopping for their next homes. The kitchen, bathrooms, floors, storage spaces, and outdoor areas are important to refresh or remodel. Doing so will add value to the homes you sell and shorten listing times once they’re live on the market.

The data varies by region, but the best projects to invest in, regardless of where you live, are:

Hardwood floor maintenance and installation

Garage enhancements

Kitchen upgrades (appliances, cabinets, and sinks)

Basic painting and flooring refreshes

