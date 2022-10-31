The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) recently honored members at its 106th annual meeting, the organization announced. The event took place on October 24, 2022 at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel & Conference Center in Tarrytown, New York.

Gail Fattizzi, regional manager of Insite Realty Services in White Plains, was named HGAR’s “REALTOR®of the Year” for 2022, a release stated.

Fattizzi previously served as the 2020 HGAR president, guiding the association through the pandemic. She is also the one who launched HGAR’s Leadership Accelerator Program to identify future leaders for the organization. She currently serves as the president of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, as well as a board member of Furniture Sharehouse, which provides furniture for local families in need. Her other community involvement includes serving on the advisory boards for the Bridge Fund of Westchester and Back-to-School Clothes for Kids, the release noted.

Brian Tormey, president of TitleVest Agency in Manhattan, was named the 2022 HGAR “Affiliate Member of the Year.” While Tormey has been involved with HGAR for only a short time, he has nearly 20 years of experience in both residential and commercial real estate and title insurance. He and his team created a monthly series for REALTORS® featuring panelists with top real estate professions throughout the New York Metro area. Tormey’s work has been honored by multiple publications, from Inc. Magazine listing TitleVest as one of the “Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies” and the firm appearing in New York Law Journal’s “Best Title Agency” reader rankings every year since 2013, the association stated.

Additional award winners included:

Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award: Katheryn DeClerck of Howard Hanna Rand Realty in Goshen. This award is presented to an individual who has continuously advocated for their fellow REALTORS® and homeowners on local, regional and national levels of government. DeClerck has played a key role in the Association’s Legislative Committee for many years.

Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Award: Paul Adler of Rand Commercial in New City. The award is named for a brave young woman who was a victim of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, where she had been volunteering to help families in need. Adler has played a vital role in supporting numerous non-profit organizations throughout the years. He and his wife established the Paul and Mary Adler Charitable Fund for Good.

Edward I. Sumber Memorial Award: Harding Mason of Houlihan Lawrence in Katonah. This award was created in memory of Ed Sumber, who served as the Association’s legal counsel from 1975 to 2015. It is dedicated to someone who has been not only an exemplary REALTOR®, but also a true supporter of his or her local community. Mason has been an ardent supporter of local non-profits for decades, and currently serves as a trustee of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation.

DEI Champion Award: Crystal Hawkins-Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains. This is a new award this year, recognizing excellence in “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” values and behaviors, both at HGAR and throughout our region. Hawkins-Syska has worked tirelessly to create DEI initiatives for HGAR. She also chairs the DEI Committee for the New York State Association of REALTORS® and served as the 2021 HGAR president.

Extra Mile Award: Vlora Sejdi of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains. This award is presented to someone who has gone above and beyond in helping other agents. Sejdi serves as HGAR regional director for Westchester and has also served as president of the Women’s Council of Realtors, Empire Local Chapter for the past two years.

Spirit Award: Kimra Pierre of Corcoran Legends Realty in Briarcliff Manor. This award honors the person who has demonstrated continuous support and outreach to other HGAR members. Pierre serves on the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation Fundraising Committee and also participates in many volunteer events at Hudson Valley charities.

President’s Award: Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO in White Plains and Goshen. HGAR president Anthony Domathoti presented this award to the person who has made the greatest impact on him during his presidency.

“Congratulations to all of our winners for their extraordinary contributions to this organization and to their communities,” said Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO. “They are truly an inspiration for us all.”

For more information, https://www.hgar.com/.