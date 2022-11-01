Former RE/MAX Executive Vice President Mike Ryan has joined the Buffini & Company Board of Directors, the company has announced. Ryan, who currently serves as a consultant, will join the Board effective immediately.

Ryan brings more than 25 years of executive management and strategic advisory experience, the company noted. He has served across the spectrum of both private and public companies and from real estate to financial services. As a RE/MAX executive vice president, he oversaw several global divisions, including strategic alliances, franchise sales, training and communications.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Mike’s caliber join our board. He is highly respected throughout our industry as a forward thinker with a proven track record of success. His insights will be a tremendous resource as we expand our reach to serve entrepreneurs around the world,” said Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company. “We enthusiastically welcome Mike to the board and look forward to his contributions in this next phase of our growth.”

“It’s very exciting for me to play a role in the next chapter of Buffini & Company’s storied history,” added Ryan. “As the saying goes, ‘Timing is everything,’ and, clearly, Buffini & Company has the right leadership, technology and systems to navigate the changing markets of our time.”

As Buffini & Company looks forward to its own future of continuing growth and success, it counsels professionals to remain focused on trusted business fundamentals in this time of rapid economic change. Through its extensive training initiatives, an emphasis is placed on a path to prosperity with a reliance upon polished skills, new strategies and strong relationships.

