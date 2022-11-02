Success is more than just closing listings. To truly make your mark, you must advocate for policy and change. Here are a few of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers who made waves at trade associations and advocacy groups throughout 2021.

Hall of Fame

J.B. Goodwin

CEO

JBGoodwin REALTORS®

A longtime industry advocate, Goodwin has served as chairman of the Texas Department of Housing and the Economic Development Council for the Austin Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, he was awarded RISMedia’s Real Estate Leadership Award, sponsored by Buffini & Company.

Influencers

Yami Martinez

Broker/Owner

Altamar Real Estate

Having served on several committees for Orange County REALTORS®, Martinez was the 2021 chair of Global Business Alliance. She is also co-founder of REAL Estate Pros Without Borders, a group allowing real estate professionals across the globe to network.

Influencers

Charles Oppler

CEO/Managing Partner

Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Oppler, 2021 president of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), introduced new initiatives such as NAR Spire and the C5 Summit. An advocate for diversity, Oppler publicly apologized for the organization’s past positions on fair housing.

Luminaries

Imran Poladi

Vice President

NextHome, Inc.

Throughout the pandemic, Poladi maintained a leadership position for both his team and professionals throughout the industry. In 2021, he led two NAR certification courses while providing webinars, podcasts and workshops.

Motivators

Tanya Reu-Narvaez

Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Realogy Holdings Corp

Reu-Narvaez helped forge important connections by catalyzing broker advocacy organization partnerships including the Asian Real Estate Association of America, The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Professionals.

Visit www.rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers/ to learn more about this year’s more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers. RISMedia editors are in the process of reviewing the nominees for the 2023 Newsmakers, scheduled to be announced early next year.