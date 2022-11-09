One of the benefits of working in real estate is having a variety of income-generating business models to choose from. Whether you’re a brand-new agent or an old dog interested in learning new tricks, your real estate license can unlock new opportunities for personal and financial growth.

Read on to learn about 10 things you can do in real estate to make money aside from being an agent or a broker.

Jobs that require a real estate license

The following are jobs that require a real estate license to get started.

1. Commercial and retail leasing

As a commercial leasing agent, your clients are a business instead of an individual or family. Commercial real estate lease negotiations can take much longer to finalize than a residential transaction, but the lease agreements are longer in length and more lucrative in most cases.

2. Trainer/sales coach

A real estate coach helps their clients improve their business through encouragement and goal setting. Your experience in real estate and in life can help and inspire others to achieve their own personal goals.

3. Consultant

Real estate consultants provide professional advice on building and investment opportunities. There are no state requirements to become a real estate consultant but having experience and a real estate license is a must.

4. Teach real estate courses

Teaching real estate can be incredibly rewarding. Requirements will vary depending on where you intend to teach. To become a real estate instructor, you will likely need to have industry-specific experience as well as previous classroom experience instructing.

5. Freelance writer, blogger, influencer

If you have a background in real estate and a passion for writing, you might find success as a freelance writer or influencer. If you’re an expert in a certain area, use that to your advantage and become the go-to creator for the niche.

Jobs in real estate that don’t require a real estate license

If you don’t have a real estate license but you want to throw your hat in the ring of real estate, we found five gigs that don’t require a real estate license upfront to start.

1. Notary

A notary public serves as an impartial witness to official acts called notarizations or notarial acts. When a lender closes a mortgage, a notary signing agent will verify the identity of all parties involved in the transaction and they’ll make sure that the loan documents are handled properly.

2. Appraiser

A real estate appraiser evaluates a property’s value based on the home’s features, location, land, and recent similar home sales in the area. While a real estate license isn’t required to become an appraiser, most states have a tiered licensing system real estate appraisers must complete.

3. Photographer

There is no formal training for real estate photographers. Many photographers start by taking a class at their local community college or community center. You’ll need to invest in the proper equipment and learn to use it efficiently in the field to be successful.

4. Lease analyst

Lease analysts coordinate lease agreements for the company providing the lease and the lessee. In both residential and commercial real estate, a lease analyst will keep track of expiring lease agreements, handle disputes with tenants, and ensure payments are made according to the lease.

5. Real estate paralegal

A real estate paralegal works alongside a real estate attorney to help the firm’s clients complete their real estate transaction efficiently. Many paralegals start their career by completing a 2-year associate’s degree paralegal program and internship.

To get connected, visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate.