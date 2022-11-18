Research shows that prosperous businesses have high-performing teams working well together to achieve mutual goals. So, what brings your employees together? Two words: core values.

Core values are part of a person’s belief system. They comprise what is important to us and what motivates us. Core values control how we behave and how we act. Values are our North Star.

Today, 80% of Fortune 100 firms tout their core values publicly. But the key is this: core values must be authentic; they must mean something to you, your business and your team members. They can’t be created to check a box, which is often the case.

At Delta, we have five clear core values that personify who we are as a company and what collectively drives us toward success.

We are team-oriented—no lone-wolf attitudes. We are passionate, deeply caring about outcomes, and have a winning mindset: it hurts to lose. We do what’s right, guided by wisdom, honesty and compassion, and we take the path with the greatest impact. Everyone finds a way—the answer is never “no,” as when it fits into our core focus, we make it happen. And we get it done, being accountable and trusted to complete projects, no matter the effort.

Your business likely has these or similar core values. In the rare case where you don’t have established core values, you must create them.

Role of core values

Your core values must reflect who you are as a business, so it’s also vital to manage those values.

Core values should drive how you hire—and fire—team members.

Why? Most brokerage problems are caused by hires who don’t embrace your core values. Their mission is not your mission. Instead, they are a drain on your time and your company resources, and a negative influence on your culture.

Core values must be at the forefront of your recruiting process and embedded into your hiring questions. You must ascertain more than if someone is going to be a cultural fit. You need to know they will believe passionately in what your company is, what it does and how it does its business.

Core values are what foster your team norms and influence individual behavior. By establishing and sharing these values, you can mobilize your team and create a standard of performance and behavior that’s universally adopted and embraced.

Today, many firms are downsizing or will soon be dealing with significant attrition. Leverage your core values to determine not only how you hire, but also how you fire. Who do you want to keep on, and who benefits your company and your teams if they go?

Sticking to your core values and keeping them face-forward by using them as your brokerage’s North Star in all your decisions can help ensure your enduring success.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands, and 100% family-owned and operated.

For more information, visit https://www.deltamediagroup.com/.