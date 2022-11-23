Editor’s Note: The Playbook is a new RISMedia weekly segment centering on what brokers and agents are doing to ensure they not only survive but thrive in these challenging times. Industry professionals explain the strategies they’re employing and unique ideas they’ve formulated. Tune in every Thursday for another addition to the series.

When it comes to making social media work for you as a REALTOR®, it’s much more beneficial to be a social shark than a social butterfly. You’ve got to attack to succeed. Doing so can keep your pipeline full of new leads and listings. The big earners in the business put in the time every day to make sure they’re front and center digitally, and recommend the same approach to agents who want to pad their pockets.

“I use social media marketing to get my name out to potential clients,” says Alyssa Morgan, a Miami REALTOR® and founder of The Inside Network real estate company. “I also teach a social media class. Social media allows me to get in front of my audience multiple times a day compared to traditional forms of marketing. I’m able to constantly remind my clients, network and those I don’t have phone numbers and email addresses for that I’m in the business.

“When I teach my class, it’s directed to real estate agents around the U.S., which helps me get in front of agents in top feeder markets. This helps grow my referral business and get my listings in front of other agents and their networks. It’s a great way to create referral partners.”

Use more platforms for more business

Remember the days when Facebook and Twitter, which debuted in 2004 and 2006, respectively, were two of the only real social media sites? Things were a lot simpler back then, but with several successful platforms emerging over the years, all offering users different ways to engage, there is a lot more potential to connect with people, grow connections and ultimately benefit financially.

“People love to scroll through various platforms: TikTok, Facebook and Instagram just to name a few,” says Leah Williamson, an agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. “You need to have an active presence on all three with engaging content that can captivate the audience. Create content that is personable and fun, that makes you real and relatable.”

Williamson highlighted the following content ideas:

Memes

Videos

Questions

Polls

Daily tips

“You should be engaging with your followers on a daily basis,” Williamson says. “Try to gain followers by having a contest and giving a gift card for the most shares and likes. Be creative! Don’t be shy about asking someone for help if you don’t know how to use these platforms.”

Dawn McKenna, of the Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago and Naples, Florida, knows all the platforms…but prefers one over all others.

“I use Instagram as a tool to get my name out there because there is so much potential with how many eyes see the content, and therefore, the homes I’m selling,” she says. “Instagram creates a nice funnel for my business. Other sellers see our Instagram and social media content and want us to promote their homes the same way.”

Classic advertising methods can still work

Like all savvy REALTORS®, McKenna doesn’t totally reject old-school communication methods. “I continue to do print advertisements,” she confesses, “because they tend to reach a different audience than social media, and we want to make sure we are reaching all our potential clients.”

But of course, social media rules most of the time. It is the present and the future, for many reasons.

“Information is power and social media is the gateway for exposure,” stresses McKenna. “Every week there are changes in the market, and social media is a great way to communicate with clients and potential clients to keep them in the know.

“You can create compelling and informative soundbites to reach your audience in a timely manner, which is a great way to get noticed. You can interact with your audience multiple times a day in numerous ways. You can show your clients and potential clients the network you have and the thousands of successful transactions you’ve secured. You can position yourself as an expert by explaining specific codes or rules within your area that buyers or sellers may not know. People love to be informed, so be that expert source for them.”

Williamson implores agents to embrace the always-evolving nature of social media, but to stay true to themselves as well.

“Be you,” she says. “It’s tough because there are so many extremely successful agents to model our businesses after. But the truth is, you got into this business for a purpose—and reasons only you know. Each of us have our own strengths and talents, and we need to maximize those. Create marketing strategies that work for you, be authentic, and have fun with it. Find an ‘accountability partner’ and work your strategy together, because being held accountable will help you stay on track.”

5 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Share hyperlocal news, real estate trends, mortgage rate changes and more on social media to position yourself as a worthy source now and in the future.

Find an “accountability partner” and work your strategies together. Being held accountable will help you stay on track.

Create content on your social media channels that is personable and fun, that makes you real and relatable.

Position yourself as an expert by explaining specific codes or rules within your area that buyers or sellers may not know.

Don’t be shy about asking someone for help if you don’t know how to use social media platforms.