When everyone is an expert, how do you set yourself apart? This is the age-old question agents battle with daily. However, there is now even more reason to pause and consider your skill set beyond better marketing and social media.

In a competitive field that keeps you on your toes, it’s always the right time to work on your personal brand. Extra consideration should be given to how that personal brand translates into your professional space, but especially to set yourself apart during times of change and uncertainty. Diversification of skill set and perspectives can set you apart from the masses. When given an opportunity to improve on industry-adjacent knowledge, you should lean into the opportunity. If anything, additional education like adding mortgage loan origination onto a real estate career or adding real estate to a home inspection career affords you both the opportunity to build better relationships in the industries that support your primary career as well as a vernacular and know-how to give you a leg up in efficiency and negotiation.

Imagine the ability to not only support your prospects in one of the biggest financial and life decisions they will ever make, but then doing so with additional education or even certification to add to your swagger. You could secure mindshare in prospects as you become the more well-rounded agent of choice when compared to the many options they likely have. However, if you think about how real estate, mortgage and home inspection work together on every deal, and how each role needs the other in order to be successful, the need to find and build a network within those disciplines is essential. Why not have a deep understanding of each, via education?

This should be a consideration no matter the time of year or market trends. But when one has a tool for every job in their so-called toolbox of professional know-how, they have the option to lean into one career profession over another if it offers better flexibility or stability. Your capacity to choose where to spend your time increases two- or even three-fold depending on the diversity of your education.

While The CE Shop has become a leader in education for real estate, mortgage loan origination, home inspection and soon-to-be added home appraisal, it’s only recently become clear how the crossover of each education can make the difference between thriving or surviving rocky times.

I’ll end with my three tips for instilling a learning mindset in your day-to-day to optimize the intel you receive and amplify your success:

Start your morning by positioning yourself to have a growth mindset. A growth mindset is inquisitive, while allowing room for error. If you can make even one step a day to tackle that goal in a more fluid way, you have an opportunity to learn something new about yourself and the industry. At least once a quarter, try something that scares you and allows you to take a calculated risk. Learning a new subject is terrifying for those that think they can’t become masters of the topic. When you allow yourself to learn something new, it expands your mind to consider other learning opportunities. Ask a friend to join you. If you can learn a new subject and subsequently talk about it with a friend, the information is more likely to stick and be fun.

