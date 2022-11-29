A new school year means getting back into a routine, earlier mornings, organized activities, homework and fresh starts. The kitchen is typically the center of it all, from fueling up before school, after-school snacks, family dinners and homework at the kitchen island. To help your kitchen meet your family’s needs, incorporating innovative features may help your household run smoother as you prepare for a change of pace. Read on for the must-have smart kitchen features to prepare for the school year.

Warming Drawer

When you’re dealing with multiple schedules, sitting down for dinner at the same time can be challenging. Having a warming drawer means the days of serving room temperature dishes or reheating meals are behind you. A warming drawer keeps dishes warm while the other dishes continue to cook and keeps meals warm for those coming home after evening activities.

Cooling Drawer

A refrigerator drawer can turn any kitchen drawer into a refrigerator. It can integrate into your existing cabinetry and can serve as an option to quickly grab a cold beverage or healthy snack on the way out the door in between activities.

Smart Oven

With smart oven technology, you can preheat your oven from your phone before you come home from a long day. Or, you might have the option to program the oven via voice command as you prep your meal. In addition, many smart ovens are equipped with built-in air fryers or advanced cooking techniques to eliminate excess countertop appliances and to cook your meals faster.

Smart refrigerator

If you’re at the grocery store and are unsure about the items you’re running low on, you can rely on your smart fridge to refresh your memory. Smart refrigerators are equipped with cameras so you can see the fridge’s contents from your smartphone.

Smart Dishwasher

A smart dishwasher has advanced sanitizing capabilities, reducing germs and bacteria, which may help your family stay healthier. An associated app can also alert you that the dishes are clean and ready to be unloaded.

Smart Range Hood

A smart range hood can connect with your oven range via Bluetooth. The hood can sync with a compatible range and you can control the lighting, vent, fan, and additional range hood functions via your smartphone or remote control. A smart range hood can lessen the smoke, steam and grease associated with cooking, resulting in less mess and subsequently less clean-up.

Touchless Faucet

Help reduce the spread of germs with a touchless faucet. Whether washing your hands is your first stop when you arrive home or when you’re preparing meals, a touchless faucet allows you to turn on the water without ever touching the handle, reducing the spread of bacteria. Some variations of a touchless faucet operate through voice control to allow you to turn it on and off and control the temperature with a simple voice command.