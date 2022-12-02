Bright MLS has announced that real estate technology executive Tom Morgan will serve as its new chief data officer.

In this newly created position, Bright MLS stated that Morgan will advance Bright’s enterprise data management capabilities while optimizing the use of technology to lead the company’s integrated data strategy, transforming the way the company manages its data assets, develops data policy and manages third-party data partnerships.

“I am honored to join Bright MLS and excited to bring my expertise in big data and machine learning to a company that’s redefining what it means to be an MLS,” said Morgan. “I am a huge proponent of chemistry and culture, and I feel that Bright has that requisite ‘special magic’ that enables a creative and innovative working environment. This talented, diverse team is rewriting the rules of engagement in a way no MLS has done before, and I am excited to be part of this transformative journey.”

According to a release, Morgan previously served as chief data officer for Anywhere Real Estate, formerly Realogy. He brings more than two decades of multi-national experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, big data platform architectures, data warehouse, analytics and machine learning. He has also served as a successful strategic partner to engineering teams, senior leadership, board executives and external partners.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join our team as Bright MLS’ first chief data officer,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright president and CEO. “It’s a critical time in our industry, and Bright’s strategic priorities are all underpinned by data. Driving market-differentiating outcomes in today’s complex real estate industry requires access to reliable and up-to-date data as well as the ability to turn data into useful information, insights and, ultimately, action. We are doing just that for our subscribers, combining Tom’s expertise in big data architecture and machine learning, brokerage technology leadership and insights from our Chief Economist who joined our team earlier this year.”

Frank Major, Bright chief technology officer, said “Tom’s cloud-native data and analytics leadership is exactly what we need to help bring strategic changes to how we look, manage and care for our data while further developing and strengthening our products and services. He is the right leader for Bright, and we believe he will guide us to the next chapter of growth and continued success.”

For more information, visit BrightMLS.com.