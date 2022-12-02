As we settle into the winter season, two things are mostly on our minds: education and goal setting for the year ahead and…well, all the delicious food for the holidays. Since we have both food and education on the brain, it might be fitting (and fun) to talk about CRD’s recipe for success in the new year. (Imagine that we’re creating one of those cookie-mix-in-a-mason-jar gifts with the following ingredients.)

Start with a generous base of CRD designations and certifications—mix as needed

Earning a designation or certification is one of the best ways to deepen your knowledge and improve your skills for working with different types of clients. Browse the options on https://crd.realtor and choose one that works best with your business goals in the year ahead. Learn to better meet the needs of buyers with the ABR® designation, discover more about the resource-efficient features that consumers value in NAR’s Green Designation coursework or explore the building blocks of mortgage and financing in our new Home Finance Resource (HFR) Certification Course. Your selection will lay the foundation for a successful (and delicious!) new year.

Add a few scoops of micro-courses—for flavor

Micro-courses are 10-minute hyper-focused, on-demand courses developed by top real estate instructors that cover topics such as budgeting, business planning, social media and building wealth. These short, timely courses add heat to your educational plan and will provide actionable takeaways. They are available for purchase individually or as part of a subscription.

Include a generous spoonful of networking—to help it rise

All good recipes need something to help the dough rise, and networking fills a similar role in our business. Consider adding a blend of online and offline networking activities to your educational plan this year. Register for an in-person course, attend a national conference or participate in a private Facebook group for your designation or certification.

Sprinkle in some CRD podcasts—for variety

The best treats have variety and texture, and your educational plan needs them, too. CRD’s award-winning podcast discusses diverse educational topics with top industry guests. Listen on the go, learn useful tips and strategies, and get inspired to take your business to the next level. Find all the episodes at crdpodcast.com.

Seal it with news and research—to keep it fresh

Stay up to date with industry developments and market conditions by accessing NAR’s research and participating in surveys for your specialty. Two must-reads are the annual Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers and the REALTORS® Confidence Index, released monthly.

As the year winds down and you set your business goals for 2023, take advantage of CRD resources and add some education to your menu in the new year.

The Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) is NAR’s home for exceptional education. Learn more about CRD at https://crd.realtor.