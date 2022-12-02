Real estate is a relationship business, and it takes time to nurture an authentic network that supports your real estate endeavors. If you don’t have a plan in place to keep growing your referral network, don’t panic. We’ve got eight tips to help you kick-start your referral business.

1. Follow up

Remember, the average phone conversation is typically less than two minutes, but the interaction leaves a lasting impression on those you’re working with.

2. Keep track of your connections

Develop a system to keep track of who you’re referring and who is referring to you. Understanding where referrals are coming from will help you focus your energy on those sources when following up and checking in with your network.

3. Get social

People want to work with a knowledgeable professional they can trust, and social media is a great way to flex your expertise. If you’re not comfortable in front of the camera, share content that resonates with your brand and how you do business.

4. Give out those business cards

Get in the habit of always having a few business cards with you so you never miss a chance to connect with someone new. Business cards are a great physical reminder of your business and the interaction you’ve had with a potential client or referral partner.

5. Teach people how to refer you

Instead of asking for a referral, show your sphere how to refer to you. Send an email to your database letting them know all the ways they can contact you. Include links to your website and social media profiles.

6. Review your referral network

When you’ve had a great experience, leave that business or service a review. Leaving an authentic review could be the first step in creating a potential referral relationship.

7. Attend and host professional events



Professionals want to refer to other professionals they know, like, and trust. Check your local library, chamber of commerce, and community center calendars for events you can attend online and in person. You’ll learn more about the community while expanding your sphere of influence by connecting with others.

8. Join a real estate agent referral network

A real estate referral network is a group of real estate agents who refer to one another within the referral group. This type of referral network typically exists online and caters to a specific niche.

