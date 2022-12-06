Winter is a wonderful time to spend with family and friends. Between the holidays and the cold winter weather, there’s no better time to get cozy with your loved ones. While keeping up with your family’s winter traditions can be a joyful way to celebrate the season, it may be time to try a new winter activity or hobby. This winter, try one of these fun ideas and create a new tradition that your family will enjoy for years to come.

Winter Mug Exchange

You don’t need to be celebrating a particular holiday to enjoy a winter gift exchange. After the holiday celebrations have ended, fight the winter doldrums with a cozy cup of cocoa or coffee in a new mug gifted by a family member. Simply have everyone draw a name and gift that person a mug that fits their personality. Make it an event by setting up a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings.

Skating Party

Take a page from a long-lost tradition and host a winter skating party. While you may not have a large mansion with a pond to invite everyone to, you can host a winter party at your local ice skating rink. This is an excellent way to get exercise no matter the weather and is a fun activity for all ages–even if the older adults simply choose to sip on a warm drink and chat.

Winter Cabin Stay

Snow, cabins and family fun are a guaranteed way to ensure a lifetime memory is being made. This year, book a cabin to stay at during the cold weather and enjoy watching the snowflakes falling, hosting a snowman-building contest, or sledding.

Have a Board Game Night

A game night is a tradition for many families, and there’s no doubt that it’s the perfect easy activity no matter the weather outside. Make it a tradition to find a new game to enjoy and break out from the traditional games to try something more fun and unique.

Bake for Your Neighbors

Giving to others is a wonderful tradition to get kids involved with, and there are few easier ways to do this than to spread joy through the winter with a delicious baked good. Since winter can be long and particularly hard after the post-holiday rush, it’s the perfect time to do something nice for your neighbors. Worried that everyone will be tired after too many sweets? Choose a delicious savory bread that will surely be appreciated.