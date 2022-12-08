John J. Adams

President

Adams, Cameron & Co. REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)

Daytona Beach, Florida

https://www.adamscameron.com

Region served: Volusia and Flagler County area, including Daytona Beach

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 8

Number of agents: 300

What are some of the trends you see in your market right now?

Active inventory is up, and housing inventory is rising dramatically compared to last year. Last year was the best year—not only that I’ve ever seen in real estate, but as far back as I can find in any recorded history. We’re still well into the seller’s market category, and while prices continue to go up, they’re neutralizing in our market. That’s a positive thing because we need to have livability and affordability.

How has your knowledge of information systems influenced your practice’s innovative tech strategies?

When I first got into real estate, I had come from running an online marketing company and was part of the whole internet revolution. Twenty years ago, the state of real estate was somewhat archaic, so I think it helped us get a leg up on the competition by bringing in a lot of technology and services that other people weren’t using. It’s centralized without having to remember different usernames and passwords, but also, the information translates from one system to the next. The agent’s job is to be out there selling real estate and working with their customers in the most effective way, and if we can utilize technology to enable that, that’s a win.

What charitable impacts has your company made?

Several years ago, we created our own foundation called the Adams Cameron Foundation. It’s entirely voluntary and allows agents to say that X number of dollars out of every transaction are going to be donated to the foundation. When they do that, we do an instantaneous match so that the agent’s and the company’s contributions go into the foundation as a separate 501(c)(3) with its own board of directors. The foundation recently decided to give money to charitable organizations supporting people who are struggling as a result of Hurricane Ian.

What learning opportunities does the brokerage offer its agents?

We have a number of different training programs. A new agent goes through a two-week training program called Fundamentals, and once it has been completed, we give them marketing credits to use toward letting their sphere of influence know they’re in the business. Additionally, we have in-person classes that cover the more advanced things agents need to know in order to be successful. We also have online education through our affiliation with LeadingRE and through Ninja’s training platform.

What are your goals for the upcoming year?

We want to continue to be the leader in our market and provide the best possible resources to help our agents excel. We do that through our three core values, the first being corporate family. We’re focused on working together as a group, which helps our agents focus on what they need to accomplish, while learning from one another. The second is hard work and productivity. Supporting our agents not only helps the company achieve its goals, but more importantly, it helps the customers achieve their goals. Our third goal is fair and ethical treatment. I don’t think a company can last 60 years in the business without striving to treat every single customer as fairly and ethically as possible.

