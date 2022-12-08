Revive Real Estate, which offers a pre-sale home renovation solution, has announced a partnership with Florida brokerage The Keyes Company. The partnership seeks to provide Keyes agents with a team of experts to help home sellers maximize their sales prices.

The Keyes Company, while family-owned, is a member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Revive recently came to national prominence as the winner of the highly coveted iOi Summit (Innovation, Opportunity and Investment) sponsored by NAR’s in-house venture capital firm, Second Century Ventures, a release noted.

Together, the companies plan to ensure homeowners can maximize their home equity through guided pre-sale renovations. Sellers could increase their equity 15-20% by renovating before listing their home on the open market, the companies said.

Revive will help Keyes agents by fronting the cost of presale renovations for their clients; this will help bring turnkey, move-in-ready homes to market. Revive will also provide expert guidance, contractor support, and other expertise to ensure timely turnarounds.

By working with Revive, the Keyes Company is ensuring sellers don’t leave potential profits on the table by trying to sell their homes “as is.” The companies claim that when homeowners renovate their homes before selling, they maximize their return on their most significant asset, on average by $186,000 more in net profits.

“Home sellers who want to maximize their returns can no longer list a home as-is in today’s market,” said Mike Pappas, Keyes’ CEO and president. “By offering our agents easy access to Revive’s supported network, renovation expertise and services for their clients, every seller can list a move-in ready home, quickly and on budget, and see a better return.”

“The Keyes Company is one of the most respected and trusted brokerage firms in the country and a leader in delivering best-in-class technology solutions to its agents,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder. “With Revive, Keyes agents can offer an innovative way to help their homeowners maximize the equity on their biggest investment—their home—and this will help agents grow their business and keep ahead of the competition.”

Alladawi notes that agents working with Revive have increased their commissions by an average of 22%.

Revive, with products available in all 50 states, offers presale renovation services for homeowners to help maximize their profits from their home sales. By partnering with top brokerages, such as The Keyes Company, Revive is addressing a $300 billion-plus problem, the company stated.

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at www.LeadingRE.com.