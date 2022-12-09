Florida and Texas are tied for first as a popular place to move to, with people from seven states flocking there above anywhere else, according to a new report from Forbes.

The study by moving experts at Forbes Home analyzed the latest available state-to-state migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which detailed where people in each state had been living one year before, to discover how many Americans are moving—and where they’re moving to.

Key highlights:

Florida is tied for the most popular state to move to, as it is the first choice for movers from seven different states. The most significant influx came from Georgia, with 49,681 people moving to Florida from the state. In addition, 34,965 moved from Pennsylvania, along with 30,335 from Ohio, and 21,668 from Michigan. A further 18,175 arrived from Indiana, plus 15,153 from Alabama and 3,355 from Vermont. The total number of movers to Florida from the other 49 states and Washington, D.C. added up to 601,611 during 2019, the year that was measured.

Texas is tied in first place since it ranks as the most common destination for movers from seven more states. The Lone Star State is the favorite for movers from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Utah, Oklahoma and New Mexico, with the total number of movers adding up to 559,661. The most significant number of movers came from California–in total, 82,235 people moved from the Golden State to Texas.

Coming in second place is California, ranking as the most popular moving destination for residents of six other states–Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Washington. The total number of people who moved to California adds up to 480,204. In total 31,882 people moved from Washington, the most of any state.

Major takeaway:

The report also found that Washington, Massachusetts and Minnesota are each the number one destination for three states. Washington is most popular for movers from Idaho, Oregon, and Montana, with the total number of movers adding up to 231,956. Massachusetts is the number one destination for movers from Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, with 144,079 arrivals from the other 49 states and Washington D.C. in total. Minnesota is the No. 1 destination for movers from North Dakota and South Dakota, with 106,920 moving to the state in total.

“Texas and Florida are great examples of how states with lower cost of living were priority relocation destinations during a time when people were not only faced with Covid-19 but also inflation,” commented a spokesperson for Forbes Advisor.

For more information visit www.forbes.com/home-improvement/moving-services.