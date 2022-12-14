Dreaming of a much-needed getaway or planning an overdue visit to see loved ones? You may find that your plans quickly get derailed by escalating costs associated with travel. Between higher than usual prices and an endless array of additional fees, your intended plans may quickly reach beyond your budget.

Don’t give up, though. Self gathered insider tips from travelers and bloggers, which can help you navigate price hurdles and save money on airline tickets. Try the following strategies as you plan your trip.

Compare flights in incognito mode. When using Google Chrome, incognito mode helps prevent your web browser from tracking your search history, which could play a role when shopping for the best airline price. Popular sites like Expedia and Priceline can raise the price of the same flight each time you search for it.

Be flexible. If at all possible, don’t lock yourself into traveling on certain days and at certain times. If you can add flexibility to your schedule, you’ll be able to play around with different dates and times in order to find the best possible ticket price. Midweek flights are usually the cheapest, as are overnight timeframes

Let a service do the work for you. Sites like Priceline can help you with the legwork associated with searching. Just enter your ideal price range, departure time window, preferred number of stops and preferred airlines and the website will conduct the search for you.

Find last-minute deals on Twitter. Travel veterans follow @secretflying on Twitter to stay in the know on last-minute deals. The feed is updated daily.

Try a different airport. If you’re willing to depart from an airport that’s slightly further away, you could save big. A major airline hub in a big city will likely have less expensive options than smaller, regional airports.

Book it, then cancel. Federal law requires that travelers have 24 hours to cancel a flight, whether they’re classified as refundable fares or not. So don’t miss out on your potential best deal. Go ahead and book it while you continue to shop around. Just be sure to cancel within the 24-hour period.

Be strategic about the card you use. Whether you’re dining out or booking airfare, use a credit card that rewards you with points that you can put toward travel. Review the credit cards you have to see which offers the best incentive for traveling, and make that your go-to card.

Let the deal dictate destination. If you’re planning a getaway, be open minded and see what deals are out there. Be adventurous and choose your destination based on which location is offering a great deal. This will not only save you money, but expand your horizons with locations you may not have considered.