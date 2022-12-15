For luxury real estate professionals, things typically don’t stay the same for very long. Market trends can fluctuate about as frequently as the weather forecast, yet the most successful upper-tier real estate professionals are often able to adapt and flourish no matter what comes their way.

Why is that? Because these luxury real estate professionals have adopted some specific traits that have driven them to succeed. If you’re looking to improve your own success in the luxury real estate market, you’ll want to make note of these habits and work on incorporating them into your own career.

1) Have a winning mindset

Believe it or not, your overall mindset can have a huge impact on your success in the luxury real estate market. When you think positively and truly believe that good things are coming your way, you absolutely can manifest this into existence. That’s because your mindset directly impacts your everyday actions, behaviors and choices. With an optimistic mindset, your confidence will soar and the rest will follow. After all, if you were working with a luxury real estate professional to help sell your home, wouldn’t you want that person to be positive and confident in their approach?

2) Master your market

The most successful luxury real estate professionals are also true masters of their markets. Each and every day, they set aside time to study the latest market trends so that they never miss a beat. They’re always looking for the most up-to-date data and market news that will benefit their clients and provide them with a competitive edge.

If you’re looking to become a master of your own market, start dedicating a portion of each day (or week) researching the latest news and trends in your precise market. Get to know the best sources for reliable and timely news in your market and consider signing up for email newsletters or alerts. This way, you’ll never fall behind.

3) Networking personality

You’ve probably figured this out already, but networking is key for luxury real estate professionals. Very few real estate professionals have gotten where they are today without extensive help from others in the field. They have worked hard to build and maintain relationships not just with other luxury real estate professionals, but also mortgage lenders, appraisers, and even existing clients.

Looking to take your own networking to the next level? Start by creating an actual networking list that includes names, phone numbers, email addresses, and details about each contact. From there, find creative ways to check in and stay in touch. This could be something as simple as sending a hand-written card to an existing client on the anniversary of their closing date or following up with fellow luxury real estate professionals via email.

4) Always learning and improving

The most successful luxury real estate professionals have realized that the industry is as dynamic as it is competitive. As a result, they’re always looking for ways to set themselves apart through education and training. Continuing education is vital in the luxury real estate market, especially if you want to differentiate and improve your own skills. Committing to training sessions, classes, and even pursuing special distinctions/certifications can make all the difference in your success as a luxury real estate professional.

Consider, for example, earning your Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS™) designation through The Institute, and taking our informative training to level up your career as a luxury real estate professional.

Discover new levels of success today

While all luxury real estate professionals have their own “recipe” for success, these are just a handful of traits that many of them have in common. If you’re looking to maximize your own success in the luxury market, it’s worth your time to focus on adopting these habits in your own professional life. From there, you can gain a competitive edge and become a true master of your local market, surpassing your own goals while exceeding your clients’ expectations time and time again.

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing is a premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the upper-tier residential market.