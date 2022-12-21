Companies innovate to help meet the current and future needs of their clients. But simply responding to consumer demand isn’t truly innovative. Instead, a continuous cycle of innovation positively impacts every aspect of your firm.

By making innovation a core component of your ongoing development as a company, you are strengthening your team’s commitment to your mission, increasing their passion and fostering nearly unbreakable loyalty with your clients. It can help everyone in your organization stay on the same page, working toward the same goals.

For example, we started our cycle of innovation in the cloud in 2001, launching the first version of our private cloud technology. That initial innovation would evolve into a scalable platform that services over tens of millions of monthly visits and hundreds of millions of database queries daily.

Achieving short-term and long-term success requires companies to remain committed to innovation throughout every business cycle. Making innovation a constant priority creates a shared vision between your team and clients. It not only pushes you and your team to do their best work, but also rewards your customers in remarkable ways.

One of the reasons we have kept so many clients—and team members—for a decade or two is our commitment to building and sustaining a culture of innovation and iteration.

The internal benefits

Companies known for being innovative enjoy the most loyal clients. Think Apple or Google.

But innovation can do more internally for your firm than you may realize because it is also massively appealing to your team. Firms who make innovation their “north star” also attract and keep the brightest minds in the business.

By embracing continuous innovation, you can do the same. A culture of innovation can help your team and your clients better manage and eventually embrace change. However, it also requires that your firm’s core values complement and align with your vision to innovate.

What can those core values look like?

For Delta, our core values prioritize being team-orientated and passionate. Our people must deeply care about outcomes and have a winning mindset. We do what’s right based on wisdom, honesty and compassion. We also take the path with the greatest impact. Finally, we find a way to get the right things done with accountability and trust, no matter what it takes.

You can see that these values align with a firm that has a penchant for innovating. Ask yourself if your organization’s core values align with what you are doing to innovate today—and what you plan to do tomorrow.

The Importance of milestones

Finally, turn your BHAGs—Big, Hairy, Audacious Goals—into milestones. When teams are accountable with discipline built into their execution, they can make dreams a reality. Your innovations can lead to breakthroughs that can forever change your company’s trajectory. Just ask me about our BHAG—DeltaNET.

The true impact of innovation is awe-inspiring. It is the single thing that, as a business focus, will help you attract and retain both new clients and team members.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands, and 100% family-owned and operated.

For more information, visit https://www.deltamediagroup.com/.