A year ago, many of us in the real estate industry were neck-deep in a housing market that was virtually unrivaled in the pace, pricing and volume of home sales. With sub-3% mortgage rates and a potent mix of cultural and lifestyle factors that enabled greater flexibility in choosing a place to live, buyer demand surged. The sheer speed of the transactions—often taking less than two weeks from listing a property to accepting an offer—created a dizzying climate that was often maddening for consumers. In many ways, it was a time period that highlighted the most important aspect of the agent/client relationship: the capacity to navigate unique, unanticipated challenges to serve the specific needs of a buyer or seller.

Suffice it to say, consumers are facing a whole different array of challenges in today’s environment, as the buying frenzy has subsided. But, just as the pandemic-era housing boom necessitated the guidance of an expert advisor, so does our current fast-evolving real estate market.

When I speak with agents from our great brands about how they’re helping consumers in this current environment, there are a few recurring themes:

Helping to determine fair value. We may not be witnessing the levels of demand we did last year, but that certainly doesn’t mean that list prices are plummeting across the board; current pricing trends throughout the country are far from consistent and are highly dependent on inventory levels. A licensed agent provides clients with an invaluable mix of current market insights, historic market data and comparable analyses that are critical to their determination of the fair market value of a property on behalf of buyers and sellers alike.

Pre-bid buyer advice. Especially in a market where inventory is constrained, agents can bring valuable, intimate local knowledge that helps buyers pinpoint their selection of potential locations that best match their personal preferences and financial considerations. That's even more true amidst rising mortgage rates, when a buyer may be wondering: Should I be making an offer now? What does a competitive offer even look like in this market? Which contingencies should I be considering? What type of mortgage product is best for me in the long term?

Helping sellers stand out. Periods of fluctuating demand underscore the importance of truly making a property stand out, and that starts with the listing. Agents offer important guidance on how a seller can optimize their home, including advising on desirable repairs and updates to make the property more attractive. They can also develop a tailored marketing plan that's catered to the preferences of a local market, including professional photos and videography, staging, brochures and other promotional materials.

For consumers, the help of an agent is as important as ever to maximize their purchase or sale—provided that the agent is willing to nimbly and thoughtfully adapt their approach to navigate conditions that seem to be shifting by the minute.

