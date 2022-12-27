The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has always played an active role in the commercial real estate realm, supporting an industry that is all-important to our markets, our communities and everyday business. Commercial real estate creates the spaces and places where we live, work and play. Commercial practitioners reshape skylines, revitalize communities and reimagine the future. Commercial buildings are prominent and purposeful in every corner of the country.

NAR understands the complexities of the industry and is integrally involved as a trusted ally to and advocate for our commercial members. Now, excitement and momentum are building as NAR launches into a new phase that underscores our commitment, not just to our commercial members, but to the broader commercial community. We’re increasing our investment to expand commercial resources, enhance educational programs, scale up strategic partnerships and raise awareness about the positive and powerful impact of commercial real estate.

“NAR is proud of our strong commitment to serving and supporting the commercial real estate community with top technology solutions, robust research, invaluable educational tools, a powerful network and an advocacy team fighting on their behalf every day,” says Katie Johnson, general counsel and chief member experience officer. “Our commercial members are instrumental in building thriving communities, and NAR is laser-focused on being the essential business partner our members need to succeed.”

Make sure your brokerage takes advantage of NAR’s extensive resources, designed to benefit you and your commercial agents:

Technology

RPR®, or REALTORS Property Resource®, provides commercial REALTORS® one central place to access properties, perform research, see consumer data and conduct site-selection analysis. RPR Commercial includes over a million active commercial listings and 56 million off-market properties for prospecting. REACH Commercial helps launch and accelerate the most promising new technology companies in commercial real estate and adjacent industries to ensure practitioners have access to pertinent, powerful tech tools. To date, REACH Commercial has invested in 40-plus tech companies.

Networking and events

NAR offers a plethora of opportunities for networking, learning and dealmaking—from our flagship annual commercial event, C5 Summit, to NAR’s USA Pavilion at MIPIM, the largest international real estate conference and expo, to commercial-specific events at NAR’s meetings and conferences like NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience and REALTOR® IMPACT, The Advocacy Experience. And with a network of 170,000 commercial members, there are endless opportunities for partnerships and dealmaking.

Business tools

NAR offers commercial REALTORS® a wide array of resources and research to support and enhance their businesses. Powered by REALTOR® Magazine, CREATE Magazine provides expert insights, relevant research and actionable advice in all aspects of commercial real estate. Annual research reports include the Commercial Member Profile, Commercial Real Estate Market Survey Report, Commercial Real Estate Outlook and more.

Advocacy

NAR’s advocacy team is working every day at the local, state and federal level and through the legislative, executive and judicial branches to protect commercial interests, promote property rights and fight for critical issues like 1031 like-kind exchanges. Many advocacy resources are available to members, such as the Federal Issues Tracker, Washington Report and REALTORS® Political Action Committee.

Education and professional development

Commercial REALTORS® have access to online and classroom programs offered both by NAR and through our partnerships with a variety of institutes, societies and councils. Commercial designations and certifications are available for most any specialty, including the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Society of Industrial and Office REALTOR® (SIOR), among others.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/commercial to learn how you and your agents can leverage NAR’s resources to unlock commercial opportunities and close more deals.