Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BBHS) Nevada, Arizona and California Properties, the largest BHHS franchise in its global network, has appointed industry expert John “JT” Thompson as its new general manager, the company announced.

“JT epitomizes innovation, integrity and dedication in every aspect of his work,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “His extensive background and knowledge of our industry will further our commitment to strategic growth and revolutionize our approach towards internal and external development as a leading force in each of our markets.”

In his new role, BHHS stated that Thompson will oversee and support managers across 34 offices with more than 2,900 real estate sales executives. His efforts will focus on developing sales production, recruitment, retention and continuing the company’s core services which include, mortgage, title, escrow and insurance while increasing market share with real estate sales.

“Troy and prior leadership have built a legacy at the firm, and the opportunity to uphold its reputation and work alongside its prestigious industry leaders is an honor,” said Thompson. “Their values and goals align with my objective to provide our real estate sales executives with an advantage by prioritizing both their professional and personal development.”

Prior to joining the brokerage, Thompson was one of seven co-founders that launched Intero Real Estate Services, a Silicon Valley real estate services company, alongside his mentor and colleague Gino Blefari, who is now the CEO of HomeServices of America, Inc. Under his leadership, Intero Real Estate Services was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in 2014.

Throughout Thompson’s 35-year career, he has acquired experience in nearly every role in the real estate industry, from entry-level to executive level, the company said. Thompson credits his successes and ability to develop other real estate professionals to his wealth of experience and the various positions he has held throughout the industry, including sales, management, ownership and more.

“Our team is comprised of collaborative leaders who build on each other’s strategies. This has been paramount in our steady growth and ability to provide best-in-class experiences for clientele,” said Reierson. “With a proven ability to deliver results, JT’s leadership will substantially drive the value for our real estate sales executives through promoting the growth of their businesses and advancing their personal evolvement.”

For more information, visit https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/.