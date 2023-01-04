In the coming months, real estate professionals across the country will begin experiencing firsthand the way in which the latest enhancements to Real Estate Webmasters’ customer relationship management system (REW CRM) stand to position the platform ahead of anything else available on the market.

From training to supporting ongoing success to dialing back unnecessary expenses while pumping up productivity and profitability, Real Estate Webmasters’ latest offering is centered solely around the agent.

“This new agent module is really important as it responds to what our clients are asking for, especially around the team and brokerage side of things,” says CEO Morgan Carey. “Having initially focused on lead generation, contacts and clients, we’ve now come up with this amazing UI, and we decided to build the concept around making the agent the center of the universe.”

That all begins with allowing users to discover configuration options built around the things agents do via one single click on the CRM’s “agent” tab.

Drilling down further, according to Carey, REW CRM is also an unbelievable tool from an accountability perspective.

Not only can trainers, administrators, owners and others call up data related to how quickly lead follow-up is occurring, they can also see whether contact is made by phone, text and/or email. In addition, they can see what percentage of leads received one or more contacts, which lead generators are performing best, how often and for how long agents are logging onto the system as well as how many deals they’ve closed.

“This is data we’ve always had,” says Carey, “but we haven’t had the UI to empower agents, managers and owners with this deep data access, which can produce actionable information. With the way the market is shifting and agents having to be more accountable with their marketing dollars, this is huge.”

The UI also provides insight as far as which agents may need a little more attention, which ones are most productive and which ones shouldn’t be receiving paid leads.

“Many of our teams and brokerages have an action plan for training using a lot of checks, and now, they can set that action plan up in our system. Then, they can sit down with that agent whether they’re going through training or underperforming,” explains Carey.

“Agents don’t like being held accountable using opinions, so any time you can hold somebody accountable based on data, people tend to respond incredibly well,” he adds.

The company has also integrated a cutting-edge agent dialer into the CRM—a robust enhancement that will give customers the ability to track both the time and length of calls.

“This isn’t just a system to generate phone numbers for your agents through the CRM,” says Carey. “It automatically logs the calls and call times—and where permitted, it records the calls. You can even store all your notes in each dialer session.”

That means a trainer can review every aspect of an agent’s call to help them hone their communication skills.

Agents can also set up dial sessions. If you want to reach all the leads who visited your website in the past seven days, for example, the system will create the session and cycle through the numbers.

“We weren’t just going to put a basic dialer out there,” concludes Carey. “We built it the Real Estate Webmasters way so that it has tons of features. Once available and integrated, you can simply click on any phone number in your CRM to set up a dial session, and it will open up all the options.”

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.