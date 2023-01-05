Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced their Mega Open House Weekend will return on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, 2023.

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods in Northeast Florida. In addition to the in-person open houses, the Mega Open House event features virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement.

“Our virtual open houses create tremendous interest and help to bring prospective buyers to the in-person open houses, resulting in excellent exposure for our listings,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King.

Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend, BHHS says. Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page and Instagram to view the homes virtually during the event.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.