eXp World Holdings, Inc. has announced that Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings, will return as eXp Realty’s CEO in addition to his current responsibilities. Jason Gesing, the current CEO, has been appointed Chief Industry Relations Officer of eXp World Holdings, an expanded role to facilitate the company’s growth across key sectors. The moves intensify focus on building the next generation at eXp Realty, amid challenges in the real estate market.

“We are laser-focused on driving exponential growth and innovation across eXp Realty and the industry,” said Sanford. “Our model was designed to withstand varying market conditions, and we continue to have the most agent-centric model in the industry. This uniquely positions us to continue investing in our future and iterating on our industry-leading agent value proposition. I’m excited to be the hands-on leader for the next period of growth for the company.”

Since joining the company in 2010, Gesing has been a critical part of eXp both as an executive leader and long-standing board member. During his tenure, most recently as CEO of eXp Realty, Gesing helped establish eXp as one of the fastest-growing real estate companies. As Chief Industry Relations Officer, Gesing will focus on industry relations, metaverse advisory and environment, social, governance (ESG) initiatives. He will also continue to serve on the eXp World Holdings Inc. board of directors.

“Jason has been an integral part of the company ever since he joined in 2010,” said Sanford. “As CEO of eXp Realty, he forged important industry relationships and has deep knowledge of the opportunities provided across the eXp World Holdings ecosystem and the emerging technologies that will shape the future.”

Bolstering leadership across eXp World Holdings brands

Through 2022, multiple executive leadership appointments were announced to drive continued growth, including:

eXp Realty

Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer

Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer

Patrick O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer

eXp World Holdings

Shoeb Ansari, Chief Information Officer

SUCCESS Enterprises

Courtney Keating, Chief Operating Officer – in addition to her role as CMO, eXp World Holdings

Jairek Robbins, President and Chief Strategy Officer – newly appointed to provide deep coaching and development strategies

Tristan Ahumada, Chief Marketing Officer

Strengthening eXp Realty’s agent value proposition

New and expanded service offerings announced through 2022 enhance eXp Realty’s agent offering while generating attractive, high-margin revenue streams.

eXp Realty acquired Zoocasa and launched Revenos, eXp Solutions, eXp Luxury and eXp Referral Division to offer new revenue streams for agents.

SUCCESS Enterprises launched SUCCESS Coaching and SUCCESS Health, expanding personal and professional development services.

Virbela launched a new metaverse campus to better connect physical and virtual working worlds.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/.