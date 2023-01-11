Looking to crush your 2023 business goals? A solid marketing plan will help you not only maintain your business throughout the year, but also help you stay on track and give you back the time you need to connect more with your clients and leads.

Each month presents something new, from traditional holidays to seasonal fluctuations in the market. So why not take advantage of some special days, months and seasons to boost your business? We have created a month-to-month calendar of holidays and events you can add to your 2023 marketing calendar, plus some strategies and content ideas sure to keep you engaged and connected to your sphere of influence.

January

January 14, 2023 is National Organize Your Home Day! This offers a fun opportunity for real estate professionals to connect with their sphere, both online and offline. After the busy holiday season and kicking off the new year, many people are stuck with residual clutter, from holiday decor and gifts to dirty dishes and tupperware full of leftovers. Share a list of organization tips for homeowners and renters alike, from packing away seasonal items to rearranging their cabinets, refrigerators and any other small storage areas.

February

February 14, 2023 is Valentine’s Day, which is a wonderful time to share the love to your sphere of influence. Point out local restaurants and activities that make for a great date night, or even some romantic and fun ideas they can do at home. And don’t forget to send out some valentine’s, whether in print through direct mail, a personalized email or handwritten note, or even a social post tagging your current and past clients!

March

March 20, 2023 is officially the first day of Spring! This is an opportunity to showcase your expertise with information and data about the Spring homebuying season. From current market trends to curb appeal tips, as a real estate professional, your sphere of influence will appreciate any and all information you can offer to help them in their buying, selling and homeownership journey. Sharing a downloadable checklist is a great way to keep your clients informed while educating them at the same time.

April

April 18, 2023 is Tax Day, and though this isn’t the most exciting day of the year, you can act as a resource for your sphere of influence. A unique way to connect with your clients is by hosting a live Q&A session with a local accountant or tax expert on social media. You can also put tips, tricks and a list of resources together to share on social media, or within your daily, weekly or monthly newsletter. Sharing tax resources, especially local advisors and experts, is a great way to showcase your local expertise.

May

May 14, 2023 is Mother’s Day, the perfect holiday to celebrate your clients that are first and foremost, mothers! Whether your client has just moved into a new home, sold a home or are on the path to homeownership, showing them some extra love on this day will showcase your communication and relationship-building skills. Send a handwritten card, flowers or another personalized gift to the moms in your sphere of influence to let them know you are thinking of them.

May 30, 2023 is Memorial Day, a popular day for backyard barbeques and outdoor parties. Share late spring/early summer home maintenance tips, gardening tips to create a party-worthy outdoor space or even ideas for boosting curb appeal for a creative entrance for guests.

June

June 18, 2023 is Father’s Day, and just like Mother’s Day, you can use this time to celebrate your clients that are first and foremost, fathers! Many buyers, sellers and homeowners are parents, and what better way to celebrate their day than a personalized card or thoughtful gift to let them know you are thinking of them.

July

July 4, 2023 is Independence Day! Another day of fun in the sun and outdoor celebrations, you can share summer home and yard maintenance tips, as well as ideas for boosting curb appeal. Because many towns and cities hold firework displays to celebrate the Fourth of July, this offers an opportunity to showcase your local expertise. Utilize your social presence to announce local firework shows, both in your community and surrounding towns and cities.

August

August 8, 2023 is National Cat Day and August 26th is National Dog Day—seemingly a month dedicated to celebrating family pets! Many homeowners across the country have pets, especially dogs and cats. If you know that your clients have these pets, use these days as an opportunity to connect and engage with them. Let your sphere of influence know where all of the local veterinarians and animal hospitals are located in your market and surrounding towns. For an added personal touch, send pet-friendly gifts, from treats and toys to collars and leashes, included in your closing gifts.

September

September 4, 2023 is Labor Day, which means back-to-school season is in full swing. This is the perfect opportunity to highlight your local school districts. Share information about school fundraisers, or even school sports schedules, to showcase your local expertise and community involvement. Even offer to sponsor a fundraiser or school team for some additional marketing opportunities. For your clients who you know have school-aged children, share some checklists, local tutoring services or even deals on school supplies at local businesses to get ready for the start of a new semester.

September 23, 2023 is officially the first day of the Autumn season. This offers an opportunity to share market data and educational information about the Fall market. You can also take advantage of the start of this season to share home maintenance tips and seasonal decor ideas.

October

October 31, 2023 is Halloween, a spooky holiday that brings the community together. In fact, many communities and school districts host trunk-or-treat events, where families can bring their children to collect candy and show off their costumes. Whether you attend these events, sponsor or even host them yourself, these events offer up opportunities to connect and engage with your community. Because this holiday offers so many fun decor options both inside and outside, you can also share Halloween-themed decor ideas and activities, such as pumpkin carving instructions and photos of your client’s past jack-o-lanterns for inspiration.

November

November 23, 2023 is Thanksgiving, possibly the best opportunity all year to show just how grateful you are for the clients that keep your business successful. From cards and personalized notes to email and social media campaigns, there are plenty of chances, and platforms, to reach out to your sphere of influence. Another way to connect and engage with your community is through volunteering, and Thanksgiving, and the beginning of the holiday season, is a great time of the year to offer your time and give back. In the spirit of the season, you can also share some holiday decorating ideas for a visually appealing and educational campaign.

December

December is a holiday-filled month, from December 7, 2023, when Hanukkah begins, to News Year’s Eve on December 31, when we close out the year. In between these holidays are the First Day of Winter on December 21, Christmas on December 25, and Kwanzaa on December 26.

This is the perfect time of year, in addition to sending out holiday greetings to your sphere of influence, to educate your clients and leads about the current market, as well as what they can expect in the new year. As the Winter season officially begins, you can also share some more seasonal tips, such as home maintenance tips and preparation for major winter weather events, from black ice and freezing temperatures to blizzards and snow squalls. Also, as a local expert, offer up some ideas for holiday shopping at local businesses, as well as local Christmas tree farms, holiday events and volunteer or charitable opportunities.

A successful start to 2023

As the new year kicks off and your marketing plan starts to develop, be sure to include holiday and seasonal content to help you stand out in your market. By setting yourself up for success early on in the year, you will have more time to dedicate to your business, your clients and your other marketing goals!