Mortgage applications increased 1.2% from one week earlier, according to latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 6, 2023.

This week’s breakdown:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 48% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 5% from the previous week and was 86% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 47% compared with the previous week and was 44% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 30.7% of total applications from 30.3% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 7.3% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.4% from 14.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 13.2% from 13.4% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.6% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 6.42% from 6.58%, with points remaining at 0.73 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $647,200) decreased to 6.09% from 6.12%, with points increasing to 0.66 from 0.45 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.39% from 6.45%, with points decreasing to 1.03 from 1.24 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 5.94% from 6.06%, with points decreasing to 0.62 from 0.70 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 5.37% from 5.61%, with points increasing to 0.72 from 0.62 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

MBA’s take:

“Mortgage rates declined last week as markets reacted to data showing a weakening economy and slowing wage growth. All loan types in the survey saw a decline in rates, with the 30-year fixed rate falling to 6.42%. Purchase applications continued to be hampered by broader weakness in the housing market and declined slightly over the week, with the index slipping to its lowest level since 2014,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist. “There was an increase in refinance activity as a result of the 16-basis-point decline in rates, as both conventional and government refinance applications increased. However, the overall pace of refinance applications was lower than November and December’s 2022 averages, and over 80% lower than a year ago. Refinances were about 30% of all applications last week—well below the past decade’s average of 58%.”