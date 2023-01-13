REsides, an MLS based in Hilton Head, South Carolina, has announced the launch of its new Integrated Agent-Centric MLS portal. The new REsides MLS portal is driven by a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) integration and done in partnership with SaleCore.

The consumer-facing portal is designed as a connectivity hub to deliver integrated tools for improved services in the brokerage community, increased efficiency, support collaboration, and a gateway for better end-to-end connectivity and communications throughout the entire real estate ecosystem.

The integrated CRM solution means that REsides MLS portal subscribers can use the platform to manage their real estate business from lead-to-close. Intended benefits to subscribers include more leads, more customers, more repeat business–all from the REsides portal–and all driven off listing data that spans across South Carolina and Georgia, a release noted.

“Our goal with our new MLS portal was to break the mold – to lead a new path forward and set a new standard of how agents and brokers should be serviced by their MLS,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. “Most of the brokerages are independent offices with a need for integrated tools. These brokerages have been asking for a CRM solution that is built on the MLS platform. Our new portal goes beyond what traditional MLSs provide their members. We’re extremely excited to launch and deliver such a feature-rich solution for our clients.”

The MLS portal includes IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, personalized agent and office pages. This recent launch is “phase one” of the multi-phased rollout. Additional platform integrations are scheduled to launch over the next several months.

“We are excited to partner with the talented team at SaleCore to deliver a powerful new agent and broker Tool that aligns with our vision and new MLS ownership model,” said Stevenson. “As MLSs, we are in an innovative tech-driven environment resulting in constant change and consolidation. Empowering our agents and brokers with actionable data across boundaries is the only way forward.”

“We are excited to be working alongside Colette and her team to bring this innovative Agent platform to REsides members,” said Heath Craig, CEO at SaleCore. “Our partnership with REsides is a testament to the changing real estate landscape where modern solutions that prioritize data at the forefront are those that will lead us into the next era of residential real estate.”

This new initiative supports the REsides “borderless” MLS where consolidation, collaboration and MLS data centralization are top priorities, the company said. Highlights of the new REsides Agent-Centric portal include:

Mobile first optimization: programmed to support the growing number of homebuyers who use a mobile device to search for homes, the REsides portal dynamically adjusts the content to the device being used by the customer.

programmed to support the growing number of homebuyers who use a mobile device to search for homes, the REsides portal dynamically adjusts the content to the device being used by the customer. CRM integration: designed to help agents and brokers streamline their marketing and sales processes—and ultimately close deals faster—by allowing them to manage client communications, automate workflows and track customer data.

designed to help agents and brokers streamline their marketing and sales processes—and ultimately close deals faster—by allowing them to manage client communications, automate workflows and track customer data. Multi-channel marketing support: powered to support digital marketing strategies with email, social marketing and the ability to upgrade to text (SMS) marketing to maximize today’s top and most cost-effective marketing channels.

powered to support digital marketing strategies with email, social marketing and the ability to upgrade to text (SMS) marketing to maximize today’s top and most cost-effective marketing channels. Lead generation: built to capture free leads directly from the listing data provided.

built to capture free leads directly from the listing data provided. Agent and office websites: created to allow agents and brokers a fully-integrated solution that is personalized, professional and dynamic to their business.

“It’s imperative that MLSs invest in smart solutions that put the value of the listing data back in the hands of the Brokers and provide avenues for compensation to them for their data that go far beyond the traditional models in our industry,” said Stevenson. “We are making great strides to lead the change needed in MLS. Our partnership with SaleCore is one of the many strategic initiatives we have been working on to empower, protect and compensate brokers for their data.”

For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/.