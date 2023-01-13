RE/MAX North Professionals, a Vermont-based affiliate of the national brand, has acquired the Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group, the company has announced. This expansion comes with the opening of a new RE/MAX North Professionals office in the Saint Albans, Vermont market. The Saint Albans office will house the new team and will serve homebuyers and sellers throughout Franklin County.

RE/MAX North Professionals is owned and operated by Rich Gardner, Jason Lefebvre and David Parsons. This expansion brings the brokerage from four offices to five.

“Franklin County is a great place to live; it is rich in agricultural heritage, historic traditions and beauty with rolling countryside and small city feel,” says Lefebvre. “We opened a new office in Saint Albans because we saw the potential to help local real estate agents grow their businesses by providing them the opportunity to tap into the tools and resources RE/MAX offers. This growth will also give local clients expanded opportunities to access some of the best agents and resources in the real estate industry.”

Lefebvre goes on to say, “We’re doubly excited to have the Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group join RE/MAX North Professionals. This small but mighty group is experienced and knowledgeable with a passion for service and success. We cannot wait to see them flourish with the brand – we know great things are ahead for the team and this community.”

The Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group was established in 2021 and consists of team leader Tamithy Howrigan, and agents Katie Brassil, Amy Burleson and Grace Long and executive assistant Jessica Remillard.

“Franklin County holds a special place in my heart,” says Howrigan. “The people here are what make this community so unique. Everyone is your neighbor, your friend and often feels like – or is – family! I’m thrilled to continue to foster strong relationships within this community, and with the partnership and support of the honorable agents at RE/MAX North Professionals.”

