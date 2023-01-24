There’s a new kid on the block when it comes to the hottest shiny objects in the tech world of 2023, and I expect it will revolutionize how we utilize Artificial Intelligence in both our personal and professional lives. It’s called ChatGPT and if you haven’t heard about it, then lean in and learn how this innovative tool can elevate your real estate business.

ChatGPT is a game-changing solution for boosting your marketing and business approach with powerful intuition, lightning-fast results, and seemingly endless ways that you can use it to your advantage. ChatGPT is a generative AI chat tool that has the ability to answer wide-ranging questions in natural-sounding language that can be used for a myriad of your marketing needs.

Are you struggling to find the right words for a new listing? ChatGPT can produce listing descriptions that will stand out in a matter of seconds.

Do you need help with Instagram copy or headlines? ChatGPT can provide creative and engaging content that will build community and increase engagement. (It can give you a list of trending hashtags, as well.)

Are you short on time and struggling to write a script for a video? ChatGPT can generate original content that’s unique to you about almost any topic on Earth.

The key to maximizing your results with ChatGPT boils down to one thing and that’s using the right prompts. A prompt is a piece of text or a question that serves as the input for a machine-learning model. A good prompt should include a noun, an adjective, and a verb to create an interesting output. It should also be clear, concise, and creative (the three C’s), and provide enough context for the model to generate a useful response.

Three Prompt Basics for ChatGPT That Every Agent Should Know

By mastering these basics, you’ll be able to get the most out of ChatGPT and create content 10X faster:

1. Write at least three to seven words. This will give the AI a clear context. A prompt for an Instagram caption might look like this:

“Write me a caption for my Instagram post about my new 3BD townhome that I’m listing for sale. I need to make the house sound luxurious and approachable.”

#DYK ChatGPT will write a list of hashtags for you, as well? (After you give the prompt above, write, “I need a list of relevant hashtags.”)

2. Use multiple adjectives and be specific. This will infuse feelings into the output. Here is an example of how you can ask ChatGPT to write a listing description:

“Write me a listing description for my beautiful new listing at 1212 Coldwell Banker Way. It’s a 5BD, 3Bath with an expansive family room. This needs to be upbeat, fun, and can NOT be salesy. The home has a kitchen that will make you feel like a gourmet chef. The description can only be 1000 characters.”

#DYK you can instruct ChatGPT to limit the character count to align with your MLS requirements?

3. Include the name of an artist or author. When you include this information in the prompt, ChatGPT will mimic the style of that artist or author. For example, you could try the following when leveraging ChatGPT to write a ccccccshort or long-form video script:

“I need to create a video script for an Instagram reel about a current issue that real estate home buyers are having. I want the video to have the look and feel of Property Brothers. It needs to be reassuring, and viewers should feel empowered after watching the video. (Or, “Create this video script just like it’s from the Oprah Winfrey show.”)

#DYK you can ask ChatGPT to write the video script in the style of your favorite news personalities? You’ll be shocked at how accurate it is.

Bonus Pro Tip: ChatGPT can help you find new strategies to market your listings. For example, try using the following input prompt: “I’m trying to sell a brand new 5BD, 4 Bath condo right outside of NYC. What would be the best way to use targeted marketing to get people interested in my listing?”

ChatGPT is designed to communicate like a human. So, if you talk to it like you would a colleague or a marketing strategist, it will respond accordingly. This can be especially helpful when it comes to brainstorming new marketing ideas or strategies.

Finally, remember that the goal of all your marketing should be to connect, NOT to sell. By connecting with people and NOT just selling to them, you will actually sell more.

Drew Thompson is field marketing manager of the New York Metro for Coldwell Banker Realty.