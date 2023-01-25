eXp Realty® has announced it has signed a letter of intent for exclusive enhanced services and pricing with Realty.com, a listings platform that connects qualified sellers and buyers directly with real estate agents.

This partnership will provide participating eXp Realty agents the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage with exclusive and direct access to buyers and sellers in 26,000+ cities across the U.S., a release stated.

“As the industry’s most agent-centric brokerage, we are laser-focused on helping our agents succeed and grow their businesses,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, CEO and chairman of eXp World Holdings and CEO of eXp Realty. “Our partnership with Realty.com will provide participating eXp Realty agents a significant advantage in their markets and illustrates how we are continuously enhancing our agent value proposition.”

Realty.com will deliver unique functionality for eXp Realty agents, including exclusive branding on community-based pages and blogs, inside sales agent coaching, in-house inside sales lead nurturing and support, and access to a dynamic market of digital customers. Further, any surplus leads will be funneled to eXp’s newly launched Revenos platform, as another stream of quality portal leads.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with eXp Realty to provide the only nationwide real estate portal with exclusivity,” said Lance Custen, President and CEO of Realty.com. “eXp Realty’s tech-forward model and unique agent value propositions makes this a perfect fit and we look forward to helping eXp Realty agents succeed.”

Tuesday’s announcement aligns with a focus that Sanford discussed at length in an exclusive interview with RISMedia. At the time, he indicated that the company “helping agents with their production in a slower market through coaching and training” was a significant priority for eXp Realty after returning as the brokerage’s CEO.

Sanford signaled earlier this month that eXp for be working on “new exclusive lead generation sources” that would give agents a “fair share” of leads.

“Being as large as we are, leveraging our network to create a relatively exclusive or a high percentage of lead flow that makes it easier for the company that’s finding the leads to have one point of contact that can really push those leads to a larger ecosystem.”

