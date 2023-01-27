Anywhere Real Estate has announced that Egbert L.J. Perry has joined its board of directors. This appointment brings Anywhere’s board up to 12 members in total.

“I am honored to join the well-regarded Anywhere Board of Directors,” said Perry, “and I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the Anywhere management team as the company embarks on its next chapter of transformation to achieve further success.”

“We are delighted to welcome Egbert Perry to the Anywhere Board of Directors,” said Michael J. Williams, chairman of the board, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. “Egbert is a deeply respected and experienced business leader with extensive knowledge of the real estate and mortgage markets and corporate governance. He brings a wealth of expertise and experiences to our Board, and we are fortunate to have him on the Anywhere Board.”

Perry has spent 35 years working across different sectors of the real estate industry, including urban development, investing in mixed-income, mixed-use communities, affordable and workforce housing, and commercial real estate projects.

He is the founder, chairman and CEO of The Integral Group LLC, a real estate and community development and investment management firm. He previously served on the board of directors of Fannie Mae; appointed in 2008, he was made chairman in 2014 and served in that role until 2018.

“Egbert brings substantial real estate expertise, including as an innovative champion for housing,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere CEO and president. “I believe his deep experience will help Anywhere not only further simplify the real estate transaction for consumers but also create more equitable and sustainable access to homeownership for everyone. I am incredibly excited to work with him.”

