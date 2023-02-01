As vice president and executive broker of the Washington Metropolitan region’s District Partners at Compass, Andre Perez is passionate about serving clients with a distinct interest in luxury properties. Perez values his ability to focus his efforts around a specific group of clientele to help them find the perfect home.

Through his partnership with Real Estate Webmasters, Perez has been able to capitalize on these efforts and become an authority within his niche.

Real Estate Webmasters provides Perez with an all-in-one solution that offers SEO-friendly web design, fierce lead generation and IDX integration specifically designed for the real estate industry.

“Some web developers offer great solutions, but not beautiful sites,” Perez says. “Others offer beautiful sites that aren’t functional. Real Estate Webmasters encompasses all of these necessary features that have helped us succeed under competitive real estate online lead generation.”

With Real Estate Webmasters’ guidance, Perez is able to generate a stronger, more specialized client base. Through a Google-friendly design, SEO optimization and niche-specific content, Perez is able to attain quality leads with interests that align with his area of expertise.

“They are simply the best in online lead generation,” Perez says. “They allow me to provide a beautiful online presence and a functional search experience that makes our agents and our agency look like heroes.”

Among Real Estate Webmasters’ many tools, Perez has found abundant success through their IDX solution. This solution allows users to easily accommodate their local MLS and customize searches to fit their city. Using this tool, Perez can further cater to his niche by providing relevant search options that are more likely to result in a closed deal.

“Real Estate Webmasters’ IDX solution is very robust,” Perez says. “They can work with you toward getting it so that it works for your city, which isn’t something every company can provide.”

Since the start of his partnership with Real Estate Webmasters, and the institution of many of these online solutions, Perez has experienced astounding success.

“We have been increasing our production year after year simply because of our presence in our local marketplace,” Perez says. “And this is just the beginning. We have also been increasing our sales, and it is getting easier for us to recruit new agents and start conversations with clients. All because of our strong online presence.”

Perez continues to forge ahead with goals of further defining clientele, refining areas of expertise and specializing neighborhood price points. Fortunately, Real Estate Webmasters provides the tools to improve lead quality and turn these goals into reality.

“This technology allows us to perform well on certain key searches so that the leads we get are looking for properties in those specific areas and on those specific sites,” Perez says.

According to Perez, the return is well worth the investment. Real Estate Webmasters’ solutions and digital tools have created tangible results to put Perez and his organization on the cutting edge of online lead generation and customer interface.

“There are a lot of options out there, but if you’re looking for certainty, results and a website that can generate leads organically, this is the solution,” says Perez.

After a decade of partnership with Real Estate Webmasters, Perez has not only experienced an increase in sales, but has also found ease in providing quality website interactions for his specialized clientele.

“It has drastically changed our business and business model,” Perez says. “We are blessed to have Real Estate Webmasters on our side.”

