It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. From morning meetings to the afternoon carpool, it’s hard to keep up with it all! Don’t let cooking holistic meals for your family fall to the wayside! Rather than ordering take out, make your own delicious meal in minutes.

This hands-off recipe is easy to start at the beginning of the day. Leave it cooking and come home to a hot and ready meal, perfect to feed you and your entire family! Try out this fast and easy southwest chicken stew recipe for your next family meal.

Ingredients:

1 can Rotel tomatoes

1 can black beans

3 chicken breasts

Paprika

Cumin

Garlic Powder

Salt

Pepper

Optional:

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Avocado

Tortilla Chips

Let’s Get Cooking!

Step One: Place the chicken breasts along the bottom of the crockpot. Empty the cans of Rotel tomatoes and black beans on top of the chicken.

Step Two: Sprinkle paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in. Mix with a wooden spoon. Cover and set the crockpot to low for six hours or high for four hours.

Step Three: Once the chicken is ready, shred with a wooden spoon. Serve in bowls and top with cheese, sour cream, avocados, and crushed tortilla chips.