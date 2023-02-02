As summer comes to a close, the kiddos’ schedules slowly start to pick up. Long school days are followed by back-to-back extra curricular activities. Whether they’re running around the soccer fields or tearing up the dance studio, it’s important to have the right snacks on hand to fuel your little superstars. Be sure to stock up on these four staple snacks so that your pantry is fully prepped and ready to nourish your little titans.

Pretzels

Whether they be of the stick, rod, or twist variety, pretzels are a great snack to always have on hand. They’re non-perishable and easy to pack, making them the perfect food to toss into a lunchbox. Try different flavors like honey mustard, whole grain, or cheddar cheese to switch up your snack routine.

Fruit Leathers

These tiny treats pack a powerful punch. All-natural fruit leathers are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and energy for your little ones. They’re individually wrapped, so it’s easy for you to carry them with you in your bag in case hunger strikes while you’re dashing from activity to activity.

Trail Mix

Buy individual servings of trail mix for a simple, yet nutritious snack! Trail mix provides plenty of healthy fats, proteins, and carbohydrates to fuel your kiddos just right. Throw these in your kiddos sports bag so they always have something to munch on after practice. Just be sure to be mindful of allergies.

Granola Bars

Granola bars are an easy on-the-go snack for you and your kiddos. But be wary! The wrong brand of granola bars can be filled with preservatives and added sugar. Be sure to check the label to be certain that they are providing plenty of nutritious goodness to your aspiring professional athletes, actors, and scientists alike!