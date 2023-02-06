Atlanta and North Georgia-based luxury real estate brokerage, Harry Norman, REALTORS®, has announced its recognition of its 2022 top real estate agents and teams. The firm honored their outstanding achievements at this year’s award luncheon held at the St. Regis Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 27. With over 350 agents, brokers and leaders in attendance, the company celebrated top-producing agents and teams as well as Rookie of the Year, recognizing top-performing agents in their first full year of real estate, based on 2022 sales units and volume, the company stated.

“Every year we look forward to this event. It is an honor to celebrate our agents for their tremendous success in 2022 and what we have accomplished collectively as a company,” said Jenni Bonura, Harry Norman, REALTORS® president and CEO. “It is a joy to work with professionals who deliver true market expertise and first-class service while also accomplishing incredibly impressive results.”

Bonura and Todd Emerson, Harry Norman, REALTORS® general manager, opened the event, and together they shared insight into the future of the business, the evolution of technology in customer service, and the success that only an agent can deliver through true expertise and human connection. An expert panel of top producers (Matt Hester, Todd Banister, Erin Yabroudy, Tom Stocks, and Robin Blass) shared their strategies for consistently providing clients with the absolute best expertise and service, the firm stated.

Harry Norman, REALTORS® Vice President of Marketing, Luke Trigwell, presented a range of new initiatives that the brokerage will be launching, including a new website with the Reliance Network, a next-generation presentation tool and a new CRM from leading tech platform, KV Core.

The program continued with an elegant lunch, followed by recognition of the companywide top-performing agents and teams. The top companywide award recipients for their respective categories included: The Hester Group, East Cobb, No. 1 Mega Team, Closed Volume and Units; Erin Yabroudy & Associates, Buckhead, No. 1 Large Team, Closed Volume; Robin Blass Group, Atlanta Perimeter, No. 1 Small Team, Closed Volume; Patty Webb, Buckhead, No. 1 Individual for Metro Atlanta, Closed Volume; Karyn Woody, Blairsville, No. 1 Individual Companywide, Closed Units; Staci Donegan, Savannah, No. 1 Individual for Georgia, Closed Volume; Elizabeth Kay Pinder, Atlanta Perimeter, Rookie of the Year, Closed Volume; Jeff Medinger, Intown, Rookie of the Year, Closed Units.

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.