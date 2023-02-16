The National Association of REALTORS® is now accepting applications for its Volunteering Works grant and mentoring program. The program matches mentors with REALTORS® who have demonstrated a commitment to public service and are looking to enhance their charitable efforts.

“Mentoring is not just about sharing knowledge, it’s about investing in the future,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a REALTOR® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “It is our goal to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders. The Volunteering Works program provides mentorship and guidance to REALTORS® so they can make a lasting impact on the communities they serve through their nonprofit work.”

All REALTORS® involved in charitable efforts with growth potential are encouraged to apply. Five Volunteering Works recipients will be awarded a $1,000 grant to help improve their community programs. Recipients will also receive a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of NAR’s Good Neighbor Society, which is comprised of past Good Neighbor Awards recipients.

The Volunteering Works program is funded via support from Wells Fargo Home Lending.

“We proudly support Volunteering Works, which recognizes and mentors REALTORS® who are looking to deepen their impact in their communities,” said Sue Barber, national sales manager for Wells Fargo Home Lending. “There are many individuals and communities that are underserved, and we applaud the efforts of those looking to change that. It is our honor to recognize and salute the outstanding work being done by this rising cohort of leaders.”

The deadline to apply is March 30, 2023. Applicants must be NAR members. For a Volunteering Works entry form, visit nar.realtor/gna and click on the “Volunteering Works Application” button.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.