Anthony Lamacchia has been in fast-forward mode ever since turning his highly successful team model into a brokerage in 2015. Reaching the billion-dollar sales mark in 2020, and rapidly eclipsing that milestone, the founder and owner now has a presence in six states, including an expansion into Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And Lamacchia shows no signs of slowing down.

During the company’s 2023 Kick-Off Event held in Worcester, Massachusetts, on February 9, Lamacchia and his leadership team outlined the firm’s impressive advancements in 2022, a year that ranged from lackluster to turbulent for most other real estate firms.



While not immune to the impact of last year’s rapidly shifting market conditions, Lamacchia Realty still pulled off something remarkable: growth. Despite the precipitous drop in the overall housing market, the firm grew by 3% in transactions and 8% in sales volume for a 2022 total of over 3,600 transactions worth more than $1.7 billion. Lamacchia Realty also brought on an additional 224 agents, and moved up to number eight on the list of Top 10 firms in Massachusetts, maintaining its position as the state’s No. 2 independent firm.

“We were growing at a rate of 40 – 60 percent for four years straight,” Lamacchia told the audience of more than 500 sales associates and guests. “Two summers ago, we had an executive offsite meeting. When we predicted the next five years, we said, somewhere in here there’s going to be an interruption year where there’s no growth, and it ended up being 2022. But we still managed to pull off growth. Overall, we beat the market by 20%, and there’s only a couple of other companies that can claim to beat the market at all in 2022.”



“And that is thanks to all of your work,” said Lamacchia, giving full credit to the firm’s sales associates.



Growing the leadership team

2022 was also a significant year for company growth in terms of its leadership team. In June 2022, Lamacchia appointed long-time employee Jackie Louh as chief operating officer, a move that effectively gave him a right-hand person with which to share high-level responsibilities.

During the Kick-Off Event, Lamacchia thanked his executive team for handling Louh’s transition with positivity. “We went through an adjustment,” he said. “I knew it was the right decision and I know they were with me on that, and they handled it very well. I want to thank the executive team for accepting Jackie in that new role.”

Lamacchia also expressed his gratitude to Louh, who, he joked, is now finishing his sentences. “She’s doing a fantastic job, and I’m very proud of her,” he said. “It’s a hell of a success story to go from being a receptionist at a company to being the No. 2.”

Louh, who emceed the event, also expressed appreciation for her new role. While she joked that Lamacchia is not allowed to have caffeine, she underscored her excitement over “getting a front-row seat to how his brain works.”



“Seeing how everything intertwines is amazing,” she said.

The right resources for success

During the event, the leadership team announced several new tools and resources for Lamacchia Realty agents, designed to “make the life a lot easier” as Lamacchia said. Highlights included the Fix It and List It home improvement program for sellers, a texting application that allows agents to turn property photos into marketing materials in seconds and property websites that will now be included in the package provided for agents when listing a property.

Lamacchia then turned the focus to honoring agent and employee success in 2022 during the presentation of the Lamacchia Realty Performance awards. According to the firm, these awards reflect the positive impact company-wide training and coaching sessions have had upon Lamacchia Realty REALTORS®.

Lamacchia stressed the importance of the company’s training offerings now more than ever, adding that the training center should be “overflowing with people who are engaged and working hard to serve their clients well.”

“We are in a market that really requires you to pay attention and know what’s going on,” he told the crowd. “I get questioned a lot from people and they say, ‘how are you never nervous to speak?’ One of the reasons is, folks, I know my content extremely well. The season really starts to kick in in three weeks. I hope everybody’s ready to rock.”

The Kick-Off Event then celebrated a host of 2022 Performance Award Winners, per office as well as company-wide. Here are just a few of the highlights:



Eileen Doherty, 2022 No. 1 REALTOR® – Most transactions and highest sales volume company-wide

The Balestracci Group, 2022 No. 1 Team – Most transactions and highest sales volume company-wide

Cyndi Deshaies, 2022 Most Acquired Clients

Kyle Denlinger, 2022 Rookie of the Year

Julia Connolly, 2022 Fast Tracker

Aileen Buckley, 2022 Employee of the Year

A special honor was also presented during the event, the Meghan Martin Award, named after a Lamacchia Realty top-producing agent who was lost to cancer in 2019, but who left a lasting impression on all those who knew her. The 2022 Meghan Martin Award was presented to Colleen Crowley.

Lamacchia recalled how Martin instantly lit up a room just by her presence and explained how Crowley was an obvious choice for the honor.



“People like Colleen are why we’re able to do what we do with this company and defy gravity and grow and take care of so many people, both clients and those within the organization,” he said. “It’s people like Colleen who walk around with a positive attitude, believe in things, put their best foot forward and support everyone. I know for sure Meghan’s looking down happy.”

To see the complete list of 2022 Lamacchia Realty Performance Award winners, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/lamacchia-realty-announces-2022-performance-awards/.