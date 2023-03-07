Tim Williams, a long-time South Carolina real estate professional, has affiliated with Century 21; his firm does business as CENTURY 21 803 Realty. Williams and his team of 41 sales professionals will now have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s resources, from technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and productivity platform, the company has announced.

“We have always focused on not just staying ahead of the ever-changing real estate industry but more importantly on delivering VIP level client service no matter the client’s price point,” said Williams.“The CENTURY 21 brand’s mission to deliver 121% and provide its network with the industry-leading technology and resources to grow aligns perfectly with what I set out to accomplish when starting this company. I’m excited by what the future holds for this new partnership.”

Williams and his team specialize in residential sales and property management. They currently have two offices in Lexington and Chapin servicing the complete Columbia, South Carolina area, a release noted.

“Tim has built a reputation for providing his agents with the cutting-edge marketing tools and training that allow them to deliver the highest level of quality service to their South Carolina homebuyers and homesellers–making them a perfect fit for the CENTURY 21 brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities where they operate.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.