NAR PULSE—Looking for ways your agents can be more productive and efficient? Have them check out these top 10 recommended mobile real estate apps, from your friends at RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®).

Riding with the Brand Showcases the Value of REALTORS®

REALTORS® are resourceful, respected, and reliable, with a reputation for doing the right thing and resilience to get through the tough times. In short, REALTORS® are remarkable! Take pride in the part that you play and encourage your agents to join us in Riding with the Brand. Learn more.

Upcoming Financial Wellness webinar—Credit Management & Awareness

Your agents can learn about what affects their credit number, what to tackle first when raising their score and how to leverage their credit to their advantage when they register to attend the Credit Management & Awareness webinar on March 22 at 1 p.m. CT. Encourage them to sign up today!