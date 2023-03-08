North Carolina-based Ivester Jackson has been named the Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year, the company has announced. Broker/owners Lori Ivester Jackson and Reed Jackson accepted the award on behalf of the brokerage during the Christie’s International Real Estate Owners Conference in the Cayman Islands.

Ivester Jackson has offices in Charlotte, Lake Norman and Wilmington, as well as in Asheville under the Ivester Jackson Blackstream brand, according to a release. It is one of North Carolina’s most prolific luxury real estate brokerages. Since joining the Christie’s International Real Estate network in 2013, Ivester Jackson companies have achieved a compound annualized growth rate of 30%.

After expanding to North Carolina’s coastal market in 2022, a release stated the firm quickly became the coast’s fastest growing luxury brokerage and first boutique brokerage to cover the entire expanse of the Tar Heel State. Ivester Jackson has placed 15 North Carolina-based luxury brokers in the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, which is limited to the network’s top agents.

In addition, a release stated that the brokerage has attained individual luxury record sales prices in Charlotte’s historic Eastover neighborhood ($5.7 million), Lake Norman’s gated Norman Estates enclave ($5.4 million) and in Balsam Mountain Preserve near Asheville ($3.9 million). This is the second time that Ivester Jackson has been awarded Affiliate of the Year, the first coming in 2017.

Christie’s International Real Estate brand president Chris Lim said, “We’re honored to name Ivester Jackson our Affiliate of the Year, for their overall commitment to excellence in luxury sales and their incredible success over the past 12 months. They are true leaders in the network, leveraging the systems of Christie’s International Real Estate, including the pl@tform™ technology suite, to propel their growth.”

Reed Jackson, co-founder, Ivester Jackson, added, “Christie’s is one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, allowing our team the credibility to reach affluent buyers and sellers of fine art and property across North Carolina and around the world, while delivering bespoke white glove advisory services. Representing the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, its innovative staff, and its unrivaled collection of global brokerages as its Affiliate of the Year is both a thrill and an honor for our Ivester Jackson team.”

The Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year, according to a release, is awarded to one of the network’s broker-owners, based on achievement in luxury sales and service, the growth of the firm, drive to succeed in the local and global marketplace under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, and collaboration with network colleagues and the Christie’s auction house.

For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.