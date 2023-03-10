The Premier Property Group, Northwest Florida’s largest independent residential real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Luxury Portfolio International®, has announced that it has acquired a significant interest in Bay County, Florida-based Beachy Beach Real Estate, one of the region’s most recognized, locally owned independent real estate brokerages. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal marks the Walton County-headquartered company’s extensive expansion into neighboring Bay County–which is anchored by Panama City Beach and home to Tyndall Air Force Base–and furthers its long-term growth trajectory in the State of Florida and across the Southeastern United States, the company said.

Founded in 2008 by Keith Flippo and Bob Parks, The Premier Property Group–composed of more than 100 agents and staff–has been a leader in luxury sales throughout the region since the company’s inception, consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the Florida Panhandle, a release noted. The company has been a go-to for buyers and sellers along the Emerald Coast, including South Walton, 30A, Destin, Niceville and Panama City Beach.

Beachy Beach Real Estate, established in 2010 by Broker/Owner Karen Smith and headquartered in Panama City Beach, will continue to operate under its current name and branding–but now benefits from the combined strength of The Premier Property Group, catapulting the company to No. 1 in the rankings of Bay County’s independent brokerages, the company stated.

“Today’s acquisition marks the union of two legacy brands–each with deep local roots–and underscores our shared commitment to strategically expanding our influence throughout the region,” said Flippo. “We have long admired Karen (Smith) and her team at Beachy Beach Real Estate. Both companies share the same values and are equally focused on the future. Together, we will be stronger in our local markets, equipped to serve our new and existing clients with an even greater commitment to excellence.”

“We are proud to be partnered with The Premier Property Group,” said Smith. “Joining forces provides our company with a unique opportunity for growth and gives us more access to market-leading tools, strategies, and the sharing of best practices. In the current real estate marketplace, this is a logical next step for our brokerage. It allows us to unite with an industry leader and be backed by its tremendous depth and resources, as well as its extensive knowledge of the market.”

Smith, with more than 20 years of industry experience, is regarded for her leadership, expertise, and wide-reaching community involvement. She will continue to lead Beachy Beach Real Estate and, together with her existing executive team, will oversee day-to-day operations. Beachy Beach Real Estate has earned a reputation as one of the area’s most distinguished full-service brokerages, offering a broad spectrum of residential and commercial real estate services throughout Panama City Beach, Panama City, 30A, Lynn Haven, and surrounding communities. The company, which has over 100 local real estate agents and staff, generated more than $400 million in sales last year, the release noted.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as the region’s leading independent real estate brokerage firm and is a testament to our belief in the future strength of the Bay County market,” said Garrett McNeil, partner and chief executive officer of The Premier Property Group. “In a time when few acquisitions are occurring, we have singled-out and capitalized on an important opportunity to expand our presence in Panama City and Panama City Beach, increasing our market share and successfully setting up our companies for the next several decades of growth.”

“This is a key transaction for The Premier Property Group as it aligns with our strategy of identifying fellow market leaders who share in our vision and bring the right culture and exceptional reputation to our enterprise,” concluded Jason White, partner and chief operating officer of The Premier Property Group. “We are nothing short of thrilled to partner with Karen and her team and welcome them into the family, and we look forward to the exciting momentum that’s ahead.”

The Premier Property Group is a member of both Luxury Portfolio International® and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. For more information, visit https://www.premierfl.com/.