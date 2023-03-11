We just wrapped up our 2023 Next Level Event where 300-plus people came together to learn the skills, mindsets and tools they needed to take their businesses to the next level. The word of the week was “commitment,” and it was powerful to get stopped in the hall over and over again to hear agents tell me what they’re committing to so as to create a breakthrough. One of the most impactful “stops” was an agent who shared her “lightbulb” moment: the realization that she needs to first commit to herself because she can’t show up for anyone else or her business if she doesn’t. That should be something every agent understands.

Have you ever heard the saying, “You can’t pour from an empty cup?” As real estate agents, it’s your responsibility to show up for clients and family as your best self. To do that, you have to first show up for yourself.

Commit to filling your cup. When was the last time you took a moment out of your day just for you? It might seem like there isn’t enough time in the day to fit in self-care—whether it’s a few minutes of alone time with your favorite book or a cup of coffee, a yoga class or anything that helps bring you to center—but the surprising thing is that once you make it a priority, you’ll have extra time because you’ll be energized and excited about your work.

Mind over matter. Your mindset can make or break your success as a real estate agent—professionally and personally. Make sure you’re setting aside time each day to practice affirmations and positive thoughts about yourself and your abilities so that you can stay focused on reaching goals with enthusiasm. We were fortunate to have many world-class speakers at our event, and almost every one of them touched on how important it is to always be mindful of your mindset. Don’t let the naysayers (especially if one of them is you) rob you of your potential. Don’t give a “bad seed” of negativity any room for growth in your head or heart.

Skills to pay the bills. Once you’ve made sure that you’re taken care of, get down to business. This must be a skill-building year. Let go of “the way things have always been done,” as that won’t help you grow. Commit to your education, to skill-building and networking. Don’t let the “too tired” or “too busy” hold you back because the competitors that will rise to the top in this new real estate reality are finding the energy and time to commit to their futures. Learners are leaders, so lean into new skills so that you can not only pay the bills, but build a better future. And know that you don’t have to do it alone. We’re here to help.

