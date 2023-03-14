The MUSE Creative and Design Awards have released the lists of winners for their first competitive season of 2023. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions received over 6,300 entries from 15 countries. Real Estate Webmasters has announced it was awarded the Gold in the Real Estate Website category. The work that delivered this decisive victory was created in partnership with LuxuryRealEstate.com (Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate) as an exclusive offer for LRE® members, according to a release.

This is the 7th MUSE Creative Award that REW won over the past 2 years.

“Winning this award speaks to the hard work, dedication, and creativity that we poured into this project,” commented Amy Pye, Real Estate Webmasters’ head of marketing. “To be recognized by experts in our industry validates that we created a top notch luxury website for LRE® members. I’m personally very proud of how this website turned out and of the dedication shown by the REW team.”

The MUSE Awards is composed of a series of competitions that are organized to honor excellence from various fields. IAA ensures that these competitions are accessible and fair, in order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve the accolade, a release noted.

“The industries have gone through significant changes through the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, it is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. It is humbling to see the level of craft displayed in the submitted works. Our most sincere commendations go out to those behind said works and for setting such a high standard for excellence for all to follow.”

The jury was composed of over 50 industry professionals. Other than employing industry-relevant standards in judging entries, impartiality was also enforced with the blind judging method. This meant that entries were evaluated by multiple judges without being compared with other submissions, meaning that each winning work had decisively won with their own merits.

John-Mark Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Prime Properties, had this to say about his new REW+LUX website:

“Image marketing and professional branding are essential in the luxury real estate world. Partnering with organizations such as LRE and Real Estate Webmasters (REW) has proven to be extremely beneficial to our entire company and all of our brokers. We are impressed by the team’s dedication and support in building an amazing website.”

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/