Above: From Left to Right: Jackie Thiel and Patrick Bain

The Long & Foster Companies has announced it has named Patrick Bain as its chief executive officer and president. The company also has appointed Jackie Thiel as president of Long & Foster Real Estate. The Long & Foster Companies is part of HomeServices of America and it is the parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“Patrick and Jackie stand out as decisive and proven leaders who have earned the respect of Long & Foster’s agents, customers and employees,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “I am confident that with Patrick and Jackie’s fresh perspective and extensive experience combined with their outstanding leadership skills, Long & Foster is well positioned for continued growth and success.”

Bain joined Long & Foster’s leadership team in 2010, and in the time since, he has become known as a collaborative, innovative and strategic leader, the company said. He most recently served as president of Long & Foster Insurance, HomeServices Property Management, Insight Home Inspections and Long & Foster’s Rental Service Center. Bain brings over three decades of real estate industry expertise and has been instrumental in leading numerous corporate initiatives to drive business performance and deliver best-in-class customer experiences, the company noted.

“It’s an honor to lead The Long & Foster Companies. We’re prepared and ready to build on our organization’s strong foundation, financial stability, and commitment to ensuring the success of our agents, employees, and clients, as we move forward together,” said Bain. “This business is about our team of over 8,500 agents and employees, and it is privilege to work every day with people who are so committed to our strong brand and culture.”

Thiel agreed and added, “We’ll be listening closely to our team and leveraging their input to help define Long & Foster’s next chapter. Our exceptional real estate agents and employees are what make our company the market-leading organization it’s been for over 50 years, and strengthening our company collaboration will enable us to continue providing the best service and support to both our team and area consumers.”

The company noted that Thiel has been part of the Long & Foster family since 1998 and over that time has held numerous leadership roles throughout the brokerage enterprise–most recently as executive vice president. During her tenure at Long & Foster, she has established a reputation as a positive, growth-minded professional who is dedicated to building a culture of mentoring and support at all levels. Her ability to effectively collaborate across all levels of the organization enables her to drive continuous improvement and growth through new and ongoing initiatives, the company stated.

To learn more about Long & Foster, visit Longandfoster.com.