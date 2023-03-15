Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

The temperatures are rising, ice and snow are melting away, and the first day of Spring is only a few days away! It’s time to thaw out your socials from your winter content and spring them into action for the warmer months ahead.

Just as the housing market shifts with the seasons, so too should your social media accounts. Freshening up your content and theming it to the season is a great way to keep followers engaged and keep your name in clients minds.

Here are a few tips to theme your socials for the upcoming Spring season:

Prep for the incoming Summer heat

As a transitional season, the first thing on people’s minds when Spring rolls around is usually that the sweet, sweet Summer heat is soon to come. While they spend time to de-winterize their homes in excitement of the heat, some people might not think that you should also ‘summer-ize’ your home as well. Take to your socials and teach followers on Summer home prep, such as avoiding metal venetian blinds (they hold heat), investing in a grill to avoid using ovens and heating up the house, and getting insulated blackout curtains to keep the heat out and the cool in. You’ll be the hero of your followers when that deep Summer heat rolls around.

Spring cleaning has arrived

A fan favorite of the internet is definitely home improvement content, and Spring is famous for being the season to deep-clean and refresh a home. You can create a series of Spring cleaning content for your followers and share advice and products on how to deep clean across their house, anywhere from the hard to reach nooks and crannies to big projects like appliances. You can also share tips on how to refresh their decor and lighten it up.

Bonus tip: You can tie this into summer-izing a home as well by cleaning vents and other parts of the home to help AC run smoothly!

Get to planting

Spring is planting season, so it’s the perfect time to flower up your listings! Just like you would decorate a listing for holidays like Halloween or Christmas, planting flowers at your listings is a great way to entice buyers, and it’s great content to share on your socials. Like we mentioned with cleaning, people love home improvement content. You can share tips and tricks for planting! Even if it’s just aesthetic flower photos or videos, people will love to see plants growing and the signs of summer coming.

Contest and giveaway time!

Speaking of planting, run a flower based giveaway on your socials. Have your followers enter a giveaway of yours by sharing photos of their Spring planting jobs, and award the prize to the best garden. Contests and giveaways are a key point to fostering engagement on your socials, and what better way to celebrate spring than to encourage your followers to brighten up their yards the way you are at your listings! You can also vary this to be the best flower arrangements, centerpieces for tables, or really any kind of Spring decor!

Bonus tip: Looking for advice on how to run a social media giveaway? Check out our previous Social Skills article, How to Host Giveaways to Boost Engagement and Brand Awareness!

