As the real estate market continues to cool now that we’re no longer in the grips of the pandemic-induced housing frenzy of the past few years, home inspections are making a comeback.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® is leading the way by restoring confidence in homeownership through its Ultimate Home Inspection, ensuring that real estate professionals have the tools and resources to successfully guide clients through the process.

Never one to rest on their laurels, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® is committed to revolutionizing the home inspection industry by giving consumers what they want and REALTORS® what they need: the ultimate home inspection experience.

Powered by PunchList, PTPEstimates is one of four innovative features included in the enhanced product suite that’s taking the home inspection industry by storm since being introduced 18 months ago.

As anyone who has gone through the home-buying process can attest, after reviewing the inspection report, there’s one question that’s often left unanswered: How much will those fixes cost?

Given that the home inspection provides a complete evaluation of a property from top to bottom while assessing the condition of the physical structure, factoring in the foundation, roof and nearly everything in between, there’s no easy way to gauge the cost associated with the items flagged in the report.

But with PTPEstimates, it’s now easier than ever to attribute a dollar value to each and every line item.

Not only are clients provided a cost estimate based on local costs for inspection summary items, but they can also request estimates with the simple click of a button.

Drilling down further, estimates are provided within 24 hours, which is instrumental when it comes to keeping transactions on track—and clients don’t have to worry about any additional cost since PTPEstimates is included with the inspection.

With Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®’ Ultimate Home Inspection—made up of PTP360, PTPFloorPlan, PTPHomeManual and PTPEstimates—you can take the stress out of the home inspection process and get your clients to the closing table faster.

For more information, please visit https://pillartopost.com.